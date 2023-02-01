What do you do if you want a tiny little adjustable wrench? If you’re [my mechanics] you build your own. Where do you get the stock metal? Well, he started with an M20 nut. A few milling operations, a torch, some pliers, and work with a vice resulted in a nice metal blank just the right size to make each part of the wrench, including a new nut for the adjustment.
Want to do this yourself? If you do, we hope you have a well-equipped machine shop. You should also be comfortable working with red-hot metal. Overall, it is an amazing piece of work, and you can watch the whole process in the video below.
Honestly, precision metalworking is a little out of our comfort zone. Like the recent wood bending we’ve seen, we always think, “Yeah, I could so do that!” Then we realize that we really couldn’t. But still fun to watch and maybe a few ideas we might be able to apply next time we have to bend a little metal.
The wrench is a scale model of a larger one, and it looks great. We would have liked to see it in use with a tiny nut, but we imagine it would work just fine. If you get excited about making things from a single piece of metal, may we suggest a nutcracker?
2 thoughts on “DIY Adjustable Wrench? Nuts!”
A lot of “I built an X out of Y” stuff is pathetic, but this guy is amazing.
Most of his videos are restoration, heavily relying on scratch building parts on a lathe and mill, but he also does some neat fabrication like this.
Definately recommend looking over his channels.
“We would have liked to see it in use with a tiny nut, but we imagine it would work just fine.”
Perhaps you should have watched the video all the way through, then.
