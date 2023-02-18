Every week the Hackaday editors gather online to discuss the tech stories of the moment, and among the topics this week was the balloons shot down over North America that are thought to be Chinese spying devices. Among the banter came the amusing thought that enterprising trolls on the Pacific rim could launch balloons to keep the fearless defenders of American skies firing off missiles into the beyond.
But humor may have overshadowed by events, because it seems one of the craft they shot down was just that. It wasn’t a troll though, the evidence points to an amateur radio pico balloon — a helium-filled Mylar party balloon with a tiny solar-powered WSPR transmitter as its payload.
The balloon thought to have been shot down was launched by the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade, a group of radio amateurs who launch small helium-filled Mylar balloons carrying the barest minimum for a solar-powered WSPR beacon. Its callsign was K9YO, and having circumnavigated the globe seven times since its launch on the 10th of October it was last seen off Alaska on February 11th. Its projected course and timing tallies with the craft reported shot down by the US Air Force, so it seems the military used hundreds of thousands of dollars-worth of high-tech weaponry to shoot down a few tens of dollars worth of hobby electronics they could have readily tracked online. We love the smell of napalm in the morning!
Their website has a host of technical information on the balloons and the beacons, providing a fascinating insight into this facet of amateur radio that is well worth a read in itself. The full technical details of the USAF missile system used to shoot them down, sadly remains classified.
6 thoughts on “The USAF (Almost) Declares War On Illinois Radio Amateurs”
They also demonstrated that they can detect, track, and destroy tiny balloons too, without destroying anything of great significance.
So the next thing will be a system with which those outside of government can let the government know about their craft so they won’t get shot down…
And it must be added that hitting a party balloon was definitely not in the specifications for the Sidewinder missile that was used to bring it down. (Or at least I’m assuming it was a Sidewinder.)
If anybody currently wants to cost US taxpayers billions of dollars, all they need is a bunch of helium tanks, some latex rubber, and some old ham radios (or probably just any payload whatsoever). Big opportunity for asymmetrical warfare.
Weird… you would think that with all the fancy expensive devices, they would have listened for the signals and decoded some ham radio beacon… it would have likely led them to the operator, Im sure these guys would have shared info on their ballooon.
Even at 100s of mph, the imaginging systems on jets could likely tell the difference of a ham radio beacon/system and something a bit more government funded.
Funny, I was thinking it might be something like this, I enjoy the high altitude imaging and beacons that I find on youtube.
Duno whats the bid deal. USAF sounds like it needs the practice anyway. They should be thanking us.
Last year over Northern Az, I dodged one of these amateur radio balloons at about 9500 MSL (less than 4000 AGL). The balloon was about 1m diameter and pay load was less than 20cm length, so probably was not seen by enroute controllers on their radar. And no ADSB signal was seen.
My nephew caught it on a hi-res digital SLR. Made a report to the FAA. Crickets.
These radio amateurs may eventually down a commercial or GA airplane. They had better get their act together before their ignorance or uncaring attitude legislates them out of the sky.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)