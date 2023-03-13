Almost all of modern society is built around various infrastructure, whether that’s for electricity, water and sewer, transportation, or even communication. These vast networks aren’t immune from failure though, and at least as far as communication goes, plenty will reach for a radio of some sort to communicate when Internet or phone services are lacking. It turns out that certain LoRa devices are excellent for local communication as well, and this system known as LoraType looks to create off-grid text-based communications networks wherever they might be needed.
The project is based around the ESP32 platform with an E22 LoRa module built-in to allow it to operate within its UHF bands. It also includes a USB-based battery charger for its small battery, an e-paper display module to display the text messages without consuming too much power, and a keyboard layout for quickly typing messages. The device firmware lets it be largely automated; it will seek out other devices on the local mesh network automatically and the user can immediately begin communicating with other devices on that network as soon as it connects.
There are a few other upsides of using a device like this. Since it doesn’t require any existing communications infrastructure to function, it can be used wherever there are no other easy options, such as in the wilderness, during civil unrest where the common infrastructure has been shut down, or simply for local groups which do not have access to cell networks or Internet. LoRa is a powerful tool for these use cases, and it’s even possible to network together larger base stations to extend the range of devices like these.
7 thoughts on “Building A Communications Grid With LoRaType”
“We have gone through several important stages of product development, which is very important.”
Did they have ChatGPT write their github page ?
Counter point: ChatGPT was trained on github readmes.
I think it’s all just poor translation. There’s a part about being able to add DIY add-ons, and it says “fast firmware (UART)” which I’m pretty sure was supposed to be “flash firmware (UART)”. Also “Li-po battery change” should be “Li-po battery charge”
Looks like these guys are in Kyiv, according to their user profile.
It’s from the Department of Redundancy Department.
Could have named it “Yet another lora chatboard” YALC.
Not a month goes by where I don’t read about a Lora enabled chat device.
This is a great idea (and I have existing plans from 5 years ago to make this exact thing).
I see problem with execution though. Too much complexity (and thus high cost). This is what I would do:
– Pick a cheap, highly available and highly configurable main CPU (RP2040 is a good candidate) to control everything (except Lora which is hard to come by integrated inside an MCU).
– Lora chip.
– Standard removable battery (AAA). A device made for disaster situations shouldn’t rely on an integrated battery that must be charged before usage.
– Sealed touch keyboard. Again, you want durability and reliability for this category of device.
– Lights and buzzers.
This one looks very well thought-out. Credit-card sized, open, and hacker-firendly. Personally I love the e-paper and Qwerty keyboard. I’ll probably build one just to play with. Has anyone found a rough price for the BoM in the docs? Or a kit for sale?
It looks like a hackable version of the Cybiko! (which I only learned learned about thanks to XKCD.)
