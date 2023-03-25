Whatever the first computer you used to manipulate digital audio was, the chances are it came with dedicated sound hardware that could play, and probably record, digitized audio. Perhaps it might have been a Commodore Amiga, or maybe a PC with a Sound Blaster. If you happen to be [NICKMANN] though, you can lay claim to the honor of doing so on a machine with no such hardware, because he managed it on an unmodified Sinclair ZX81.
For those of you unfamiliar with the ZX, it embodied Clive Sinclair’s usual blend of inflated promises on minimal hardware and came with the very minimum required to generate a black-and-white TV picture from a Zilog Z80 microprocessor. All it had in the way of built-in expansion was a cassette interface, 1-bit read and write ports exposed as 3.5 mm jacks on its side. It’s these that in an impressive feat of hackery he managed to use as a 1-bit sampler with some Z80 assembler code, capturing a few seconds of exceptionally low quality audio in an ’81 with the plug-in 16k RAM upgrade.
From 2023 of course, it’s about as awful as audio sampling gets, but in 1980s terms it’s pulling off an almost impossible feat that when we tried it with a 1-bit PC speaker a few years later, we didn’t succeed at. We’re impressed.
The ’81 may be one of the simplest of the 8-bit crop, but in its day it set many a future software developer on their career path. It’s still a machine that appears here today, from time to time.
5 thoughts on “Digitizing Sound On An Unmodified Sinclair ZX81”
Nice! Reminds me of my teenage self mid ’80’s when I did something similar but on a ZX Spectrum (the ZX81’s successor). Same 1 bit concept. I think it was from a magazine article. I wouldn’t have been (and wouldn’t be now) smart enough to do something like that myself. It was certainly something to learn from back then. Wow. The sound playback is surprisingly good at 1 bit. I mean raspy and nasty but you’d expect that from 1 bit… The surprise is that it sounds as recognizable as it does! I remember a certain young lady visitor giggling racuously as I tried to record it and even the high tones were very recognizable as her.
My mate Ol’ Barry used to optimise by timing his wait for just the right time for the drum to have spun around again before reading his next instruction. That was back in the 1950’s. These days he just writes -O6. Why the HAD retro obsession these days? It’s interesting for sure, but only in an obtuse way and especially when the effort could be being spent keeping up with being current. Too much IMO.
You should apply for a refund.
Barry? Don’t you mean Mel?
http://www.catb.org/jargon/html/story-of-mel.html
That font. The moment I see it I know exactly what machine it is.
