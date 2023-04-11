Magnetic loop antennas are great if you are limited on space since they are just a potentially small loop of wire. The problem is, they are sharply tuned. You normally have an adjustment capacitor to tune the antenna to different frequencies. [TekMakerUK] built one with a motor and an Arduino that he can tune from an Android phone. You can see more about the project in the video below.
If you want to transmit, the capacitor is often the weak part of the system. Luckily, some old gear yielded a capacitor with multiple sections and enough plate distance to handle the 5W desired. Of course, motor driving a capacitor isn’t a new idea, but this setup is nice since it uses a stepper motor and a rotary encoder.
For now, the control just moves the stepper to a particular position, but long term, there are plans to have presets for each band that the Arduino can set from a single command. You might wonder how the stepper knows where it is since there are no limit switches. It turns out he just stalls the motor and assumes it is at the far limit and then moves it to the other limit (see
initMotor) in the GitHub source code.
Loops are easy to hide. This isn’t, of course, the first remote loop antenna we’ve covered.
6 thoughts on “Mag Loop Antenna Has A Brain”
What people don’t always realize is that magnetic loops are about 5% efficient.
Michelle Pacquette does a great talk about them, but it doesn’t appear to be archived.
Even though it’s 5% efficient, you can make world-spanning contacts sometimes.
I’ll have to check on that, not sure how you figure all of them are only 5% efficient.
I built one recently, it’s done a decent job of handling the less than ideal band conditions on 10m (designed for) and 15m (works, but less efficient).
It’s functional at 20m, but then I am approaching the lower end of the efficiency scale.
I’ve made contacts with in from Winnipeg to Europe, South America, and currently trying to find some stability in the ionosphere for Japan and Australia.
I’m transmitting with less than 10 watts.
The magnetic loop calculator I used estimated the optimum efficiency percentage (disregarding my build quality), as 84% on 10m.
Mag loops can be way more then 5% efficient it all depends on the loop circumference vs your target frequency.
For a parallel-plate open-air capacitor like this, how does one figure out how much RF power one can safely send through it?
Checkout this calculator:
https://www.66pacific.com/calculators/small-transmitting-loop-antenna-calculator.aspx
(meant to include it on my prior post).
For my antenna, 8.5″, with 3/8″ (0.375), at 28Mhz, 10 watts, it estimates a maximum voltage of 610.
(Note: change any of those parameters and it’s easy to get the voltage to jump to a few thousand.)
Short answer is probably not enough. Most of the available air gap capacitors you can find have fairly tight clearances and are mostly only good for receiving on.
Transmission usually involves the use of a vacuum tube butterfly capacitor as they are rated for high voltages, however another possibility is using an air-gapped capacitor. (google TA1LSX ).
These can be bought in pieces and basically designed for the voltage and capacitance you are interested (check out the online calculator at https://miguelvaca.github.io/vk3cpu/magloop.html for some idea of the relevant parameters vs frequencies, etc).
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)