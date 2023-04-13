Hackathon Wire EDM Build Really Works

If you’ve ever short-circuited a car battery, you’ve seen the pitting and damage a few sparks can cause. Smart minds realised that controlled sparks could erode metal very accurately, in a process now known as electrical discharge machining. [Tanner Beard] decided to build just such a machine for a hackathon, and it works a treat.
[Tanner]’s video explains the benefits of EDM well. Spark-based machining doesn’t care about the hardness of the given material, making it ideal for working with very tough steels, for example. It’s also non-contact, so the motion platform doesn’t have to be built to resist huge forces.
The build was done with a low budget of just $300, and uses some smart shortcuts. Instead of an expensive mains-powered DC power supply to generate the discharge, [Tanner] just uses a powerful lithium-polymer battery with his own MOSFET board to deliver the high current needed. A nifty combination of a stepper motor and O-drive motor setup feed the discharge wire at a constant rate during the machining.
Overall, it’s a neat build that shows wire EDM doesn’t have to break the bank. We’ve seen other similar builds before, too. Video after the break.
Am I right in thinking this EDM machine can only do cuts right through the full depth of the workpiece material (laser cutter or waterjet style) and not partial depth cuts the way a milling machine could (although couldn’t easily on the hardened metals EDM can cut)?
Yep, that’s what wire edm machines do. The other type is a ram edm.
This type, yes. It’s like a band saw. But the electrode can be made in various shapes depending on what needs to be machined, it doesn’t have to be a spool of wire.
As others have said, yes, wire EDM is for through part cuts. There’s another style called sinker EDM that plunges a tool (typically carbon) into the part that can make blind holes. It works on a similar principle where sparks of electricity break off pieces of material but instead of the tool being a wire, it’s a formed solid piece. Now, the details of how precise they can get, how fast to tool erodes, etc. I don’t have. I’ve never used one but worked with a machinist years ago that used to run one. The only thing like it I’ve used is a tap burner that will eat a broken tap out of a hole. It was a crude device that could save a week’s worth of effort from a broken tap.
