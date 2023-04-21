Growing up, we got to play with all kinds of things in miniature. Cars, horses, little LEGO houses, the lot. What we didn’t get is a serious education with miniature-sized dams. This recreation of the glorious Hoover Dam from the [Creative Construction Channel] could change all that for the next generation.
The build starts with the excavation of a two-foot long curve in a replica riverbed. A cardboard base is installed in the ditch, and used as a base for vertical steel wires. Next, the arch of the dam is roughed out with more steel wires installed horizontally to create a basic structure. The cardboard is then be removed from the riverbed, with the steel structure remaining. It’s finally time to pour real concrete, with a foundation followed by the main pour into foam formwork. The dam is also given 3D printed outlets that can be opened to allow water to pass through — complete with small gear motors to control them. The structure even gets a little roadway on top for good measure.
The finished product is quite impressive, and even more so when the outlets open up to spill water through. Such a project would be great fun for high school science students, or even engineering undergrads. Who doesn’t want to play with a miniature scale dam, after all? Bonus points if you build an entire LEGO city downstream, only to see it destroyed in a flood.
5 thoughts on “Miniature Concrete Hoover Dam Is Tiny Engineering Done Right”
Make that dam, not damn…
Dammit Jim! I’m an engineer, not an English major!
Fixed this now, and removed the half dozen other comments that were pointing it out…
Ditches!
I also own a ditch…It’s not a creek, though it is a flood hazard.
Every time it goes dry (about every 10 years on average), I photograph it. The last thing you want to have on your land is a ‘navigable waterway’. G.D. feds love to redefine terms to maximize their power.
For example: If the ditch this was built in didn’t regularly go dry, it’s a USA federal felony. Though they will likely settle for taking your land and bankrupting you.
