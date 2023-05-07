If you want to get rich by hunting with a metal detector, you might want to consider how much you invested in the hardware to start with. Finding a tin can with a $200 detector might not make economic sense. But building a metal detector yourself doesn’t have to be hard, as [Mirko] shows in a recent post. His STM32-based pulse induction metal detector looks good and works well, as you can see in the video below.
[Mirko] reports that the device can detect a coin at 30 cm and a large metal object at more than 80 cm. The project uses the Arduino IDE and a Blue Pill STM32 module. The project looks good with an LED module and a rotary encoder to set sensitivity.
Pulse induction metal detectors use a single coil to send and receive short pulses. This differs from the more common BFO-style which uses two frequencies that produce a beat frequency that changes in the presence of metal. These use two coils and are more affected by mineralization — the interference caused by minerals in the soil — and general interference. Typically, BFO detectors have less sensitivity, especially at a distance.
This isn’t the first pulsed induction detector we’ve seen. Of course, for a simple one you can — to forestall comments — use a 555.
2 thoughts on “DIY Metal Detector”
Can someone explain how some of the more advanced metal detectors seemingly differentiate between junk (pull tabs, for example) and specific worthwhile metal objects?
Inside the Metal Detector: The First In-depth Book on Metal Detector Technology Since 1927 by George Overton (Author), Carl Moreland (Author)
https://amzn.eu/d/4rtR5gQ
