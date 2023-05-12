Your Childhood Inventions Brought To Life

If you are the kind of person who reads Hackaday, you probably spent time in school doodling little design day dreams. [Allen Pan] gets it, and he’s taken it upon himself to make some of those daydreams into reality. You can see how it worked out — or didn’t — in the video below.

The video starts out with suction cup boots for walking on the ceiling, a laser sword made with a mirror, a plunger gun, and lawnmower boots. Some of these were more successful than others.

This is an odd video for Hackaday because [Allen] doesn’t really share exact plans for his creations. But after you see them, you could probably duplicate them if you wanted to. You probably also won’t want to. Besides, you’d have to adapt any design he has unless you had the exact same junk lying around that he does. We must admit, though, we enjoyed his enthusiasm, and it made us wonder what your favorite childhood invention was. Tell us in the comments, and we’ll even add ours to the mix.

You can only speculate on what crazy things we would have done as kids with access to 3D printers. As it was, we mostly did deadly things with electricity and rockets, which was bad enough. Laser swords seem to be a popular diversion. If you need your lawn mowed, maybe try a robot instead of boots.