Usually when we think of Bitcoin miners, we imagine huge facilities of server racks doing nothing but essentially wasting energy, all for the chance that one of those computers amongst the rows will stumble upon the correct set of numbers to get rewarded with imaginary money. The idea being that the more computers, the more chances to win. But just buying one lottery ticket is the only thing technically required to win, at least in theory. And [Data Slayer] is putting this theory to the test with this Bitcoin miner built around a single Raspberry Pi.
This tiny Raspberry Pi Zero does get a little bit of support from an Ant Miner, a USB peripheral which is optimized to run the SHA256 hashing algorithm and solve the complex mathematical operations needed to “win” the round of Bitcoin mining. Typically a large number of these would be arrayed together to provide more chances at winning (or “earning”, to use the term generously) Bitcoin but there’s no reason other than extreme statistical improbability that a single one can’t work on its own. The only other thing needed to get this setup working is to give the Pi all of the configuration information it needs such as wallet information and pool information.
This type of miner isn’t novel by any means, and in fact it’s a style of mining cryptocurrency called “lottery mining” where contributing to a pool is omitted in favor of attempting to solve the entire block by pure random chance alone in the hopes that if it’s solved, the entire reward will be claimed by that device alone. In the case of this device, the current hash rate calculated when it was contributing to a pool means that when lottery mining, it has about a one-in-two-billion chance of winning. That’s essentially zero, which is basically the same chance of winning a lottery that pays out actual usable currency.
7 thoughts on “Tiny Bitcoin Miner Plays The Lottery”
The whole feel of the article write up projects a definite “bitcoin is a waste of energy and isn’t real money” which is fine for an opinion piece but not cool for real journalism. I wonder if the author of this opinion would just cast a wallet key containing 1 or more real bitcoins in the rubbish or cash it out for the definite “real money” it is actuallly worth. The only thing I agree with is the energy waste and how PoS like Ethereum would be a better system. I wish the best of luck to [Data Slayer] and I truly hope he wins the lottery :)
I don’t even know about the energy waste. sure the energy is consumed….but in effect bitcoin has created a global energy market, which means you can set up a huge solar or wind farm, and sink the excess power into bitcoin mining, effectively decreasing the price of energy on the other side of the planet because your power will be free while others pay market rates and thus mine/consume less. When mining produces less money than selling to grid, you sell to grid. Crazy eh?
That’s the nicest piece of rationalization I’ve come across so far this morning…
The point is that crypto mining energy is wasted forever. Why not use excess power to actually produce something tangible. Something that actually lets you get your energy back. Be it in reusable form or processed commodity?
Well all money is imaginary, but do you prefer:
Imaginary value of pieces of paper that can be printed almost arbitrarily, has huge energy cost to make, has huge energy cost to secure, has huge energy cost to schlep around in armored trucks that have horrendous gas mileage, has huge energy cost in supporting infrastructure.
Imaginary value of 21,000,000 mathematically unique units that can be subdivided as required, that has huge energy cost to secure and make which is all in one, which also pays for transferring it when required, includes it’s own base infrastructure, and further infrastructure for access/use/POS can have very modest energy cost, i.e. smartphone, tablet, laptop.
Where the energy cost to support the former per 50 million people is about the same as that to support the latter per 8 Billion + people.
>”Where the energy cost to support the former per 50 million people is about the same as that to support the latter per 8 Billion + people.”
I disagree, you can’t claim Bitcoin is for 8 billion people because Bitcoin is not being used by the majority of people or in the majority of transactions. If it were, the value per coin (and therefore the amount of energy spent mining it) would be several orders of magnitude larger.
A better comparison would be the comparison of gold’s energy cost to bitcoin.
It feels like the critics here are missing the beauty of this approach:
Take an RPi, a miner dongle, a small battery and a small solar panel, put near a window/out in the garden, and have it randomly try 24×7 ‘forever’.
Once you get past the cost of the hardware, it’s like a free life-time supply of bitcoin lottery tickets…
These could make nice, geeky holiday presents for friends – off-grid lottery miners, couple them with a sufficiently geeky display on the HDMI port and you could have a real conversation piece!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)