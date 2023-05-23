Smart Pants Sound Alarm When Your Fly Is Undone

It’s always embarrassing to be told your fly is down. Even moreso when you realize it’s been that way since you returned from the bathroom an hour ago. [Guy Dupont] has built a device to solve this awkward issue once and for all. (Nitter)

The pants contain a Hall effect sensor which has been attached inside the fly of the jeans, at the bottom of the zipper. The zipper pull itself was then fitted with a strong magnet, which triggers the sensor when the zipper is in the open position. An ESP32 in the pocket of the jeans is tasked with monitoring the sensor. If it detects that the zipper has been down for too long, it sends a notification to the wearer’s smartphone to zip up. We kind of wish they’d sound an ear-splitting klaxon, but that might draw undesired attention to the wearer.

Zipper position monitoring seems like a nightmare at first, but [Guy]’s hack shows us that it’s actually trivial with this method. The system does, however, add significant complication to what was previously a totally-analog pair of pants. Don’t expect “Big Jeans” to jump on this tech, as maintenance and waterproofing issues would likely make the hardware a pain to deal with in real life.

Plus, just imagine the frustration every morning. “Sorry, mate, not ready to head out yet – I’ve gotta pair my jeans with my smartphone.”