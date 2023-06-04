C++17’s Useful Features For Embedded Systems

Although the world of embedded software development languages seem to span somewhere between ASM and C89 all the way to MicroPython, there is a lot to be said for a happy medium between ease of development and features that makes the software more robust without adding overhead or bloat to the final firmware image.
This is where C++ has objectively many advantages over even C99, and as [Çağlayan Dökme] argues in a recent blog post C++17 adds many developer critter comforts to C++90 and the more recent C++11 C++14 standards.
First stepping back a generation (technically two, with C++20 also being a thing already), the addition of binary literals (e.g.
0b1010'1100) in C++14 and the expanded use of
constexpr is addressed, with the latter foreshadowing C++17’s increased focus on compile time optimizations. A new attribute in C++17 that is part of this is
[[nodiscard]], which when added before to the return type of a function or method requires the return value to be used in some manner, much like with functions in Ada (contrasted with procedures).
As [Çağlayan] notes, the biggest strength of compile-time checks is that it can save a lot of deploy-test-fix round-trips, with the total number of issues caught after deployment that could have been caught during compilation ideally being zero. Here C++17 streamlines the
static_assert() mechanism and simplifies using
if constexpr to instantiate code depending on compile-time conditions. Beyond compile-time optimizations there are a few other niceties, such as C++17 guaranteeing copy elision (return value optimization) when an object is returned directly, which is a welcome feature in hard real-time environments.
With today even MCUs having enough grunt to run multi-threaded applications and potentially firmware compiled from a many-thousand LoC codebase, picking a programming language that assists the developer with such an arduous task is very important, with Ada being the primary choice for high-reliability embedded platforms, but C++ along with C enjoying the most widespread (free) compiler support. Even if C++ isn’t supported on every single MCU out there (8051-based and most PIC MCUs mostly), whenever it is an option, it’s a pretty solid choice, especially with knowledge of these new language features.
6 thoughts on “C++17’s Useful Features For Embedded Systems”
Good tips. C++ is great for embedded code.
And now, let the C++ and C hate begin. If you don’t know where to start, you can start telling how horrible pointers are for example. Then you can continue to topic where you claim how object oriented code is unefficient for embedded use. After that you can throw in Rust card and convince how it solves all troubles and doesn’t bring any new problems.
Can’t we just admire Pascal instead? 😋
Certain things are better left unspoken, like C++ and C.
I hold a degtee in computer science and I have written code in about 15 “grown-up” languages and 20 or so more special-use languages … but never a line of proper C or C++, so I’m in no position to have an opinion about it!
Althoug I write arduino code in Processing which apparently is C++, but have not yet had the need to find out what a pointer is.
Constexpr’s are nice, but they have some gotchas that compiler’s don’t necessarily warn about. For example, using unions for type punning is not supported at compile-time, but I’ve had GCC accept the code and just give garbage output.
Also for anyone who doesn’t yet know about it and uses C++ for embedded projects, https://www.etlcpp.com/ is worth checking out.
c++ for embedded devices was a great step forward, as long as you don’t go crazy with it (though that is true with c++ in general). The 4 main principles of OO ie Abstraction/Encapsulation/Inheritance/Polymorphism are all great to use when talking to bits of hardware in the chip, and the outside world.
I swapped from C/Assembler to C++/Assembler on embedded hardware about 25 years ago, and it made my code more robust, easier to debug, and easier to change. Though that might be because I swapped to c++ on the PC (etc) about 40 years ago, so already knew it..
It’s “creature comforts”, not “critter comforts”.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)