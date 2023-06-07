Last time we talked about a video that purported to do plastic welding, we mentioned that the process wasn’t really plastic welding as we understood it. Judging by the comments, many people agreed, but it was still an interesting technique. Now [Inventor 101] has a video about plastic repair that also talks about welding, although — again, we aren’t sure all of the techniques qualify.
That’s not to say there aren’t some clever ideas, though. There are several variations on a theme, but the basic idea is to use a bolt or something similar in a soldering iron, metal reinforcement from things like wires and staples, and donor plastic from a zip tie. While we don’t think the nylon in a typical zip tie is the best way to repair anything other than nylon, if you were repairing something 3D printed, you could easily swap out the tie for filament of the same material, which — we think — would bond better.
The custom soldering iron tips made from copper wire probably have a few uses, too. Every time we see one of these videos, we think less about repairing plastic and more about reinforcing 3D prints, but maybe that’s just us.
If you want to grab the comments about the other post we saw someone using zip ties and a glue gun to “weld”, you’ll have a bit of reading to do. We think of proper welding as having a compatible kind of plastic and some form of heat, even if it is from friction.
5 thoughts on “Plastic Welding Revisited”
This is fantastic, I learned so much! It’d be amazing if someone did an equivalent video of ways to fix fabric for people who can’t sew, or can only sew very basic.
I’m sure you can find one weird trick that seamstresses don’t want you to know.
One I can offer is for fixing flyscreen and similar, which is tricky to sew – patch and zigzagged superglue.
“Welding” or not, I wish I had seen this video 50 years ago!
I feel this is almost at the level of a DIWHY but I guess it qualifies as a quick and dirty hack. For plastic repairs, I would think that the correct plastic epoxy/glue (for the specific plastic) would work better as they function by chemically dissolving then re-bonding to the polymer chains that make up the plastic. I guess the metal reinforcement is novel and a good idea, but when you overly/quickly melt plastic, especially in a non controlled manner it damages the polymer chains, especially on previously formed plastic. At least for 3d printing, the temperatures are generally controlled to be as low as what works. This method of fixing likely leads the resulting plastic to be overly brittle and prone to re-breaking, especially for plastics that aren’t generally considered a thermo-plastic. With the epoxy method, it would probably be easier to also fill in aesthetic side as well, similar to using woodfiller.
