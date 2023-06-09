Recreating An Analog TV Test Pattern

While most countries have switched to digital broadcasting, and most broadcasts themselves have programming on 24/7 now, it’s hard to remember the ancient times of analog broadcasts that would eventually stop sometime late at night, displaying a test pattern instead of infomercials or reruns of an old sitcom. They were useful for various technical reasons including calibrating the analog signals. Some test patterns were simply camera feeds of physical cards, but if you wanted the most accurate and reliable test patterns you’d need a Philips pattern generator which created the pattern with hardware instead, and you can build your own now because the designs for these devices were recently open-sourced.
[Matt] from [Matt’s TV Barn], as the name implies, has an interest in various television technologies, and this is such an iconic piece of machinery that can’t easily be purchased, so he set about recreating the signal generator on his own. All of the source for these cards can be found at this GitHub page for anyone interested, and most of the parts can still be found today. The main exception being the adjustable inductors, which [Matt] needed to build from scratch. Soldering everything to the board was a bit nerve-wracking but with the help of a robotic lifter (and a lot of patience) the board was soldered without any damage.
The final step of the build is to get everything up and running by following the original testing and commissioning procedures that were developed and released by the original company that built these devices. This was a feat in its own right, as there are a large number of complex tools needed to perform these operations that [Matt] plans to talk about in future videos, but with everything completed he has a piece of TV history that’s about as authentic as anyone could possibly get anymore. You don’t have to go to these lengths to get the aesthetic of analog TV, though. Take a look at this restored analog TV that uses a Raspberry Pi to generate its analog signals.
5 thoughts on “Recreating An Analog TV Test Pattern”
And one that generated the Indian head picture.
My favorite is still the old monochrome test pattern generators which were basically a big CRT sealed in a box with the “indian head” pattern etched on a plate of metal in the middle, which blocked the electron beam as it scanned over it and created dark patches in the signal picked up on the other side. Wish I had one:
https://hackaday.com/2019/05/26/vintage-monoscope-tubes-generate-classic-tv-test-patterns-once-again/
I wonder, a large enough memory to store all the pixels, add a counter chip set to loop through the memory at the right speed, a little bit of discreet component glue and plug it straight into the antenna or component video. Low parts count, provided the clock was accurate and you could adjust the phase, it might be an easier way to make a test pattern, it might even fit into a mint tin.
