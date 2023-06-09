[Outer World Apps] noted that there was no PDP-8/V made by DEC — a variant that used vacuum tubes. So he’s decided to make one using about 320 6J6A tubes. He’s got a plan and a few boards completed — we can’t wait to see it finished.
The logic is actually done by crystal rectifiers, but the tubes do inversion. To make an and/or/invert gate requires a single triode or half of a 6J6A. A D flip flop requires three tubes or two tubes for a latch. In addition to the “crystal diodes,” the memory and I/O are a Raspberry Pi, and there are transistors to do level conversion between the tube logic and the Pi.
The final product will run at a blistering 28 kHz or less. Possibly a lot less. So far, there is the sequencer with 80 tubes and the memory address register with 48 tubes. Remaining are the PC register, the AC register, and the next one slated for completion, the ALU.
What a labor of love! The PDP-8 had a simple instruction set, so it makes sense to pick it for a tube implementation. We get the concession to use some transistors and the Pi, although we would have loved to see this with core memory and all tubes. We have seen a PDP-8 transistorized. Of course, as long as you’ve got the Pi, you really have everything.
2 thoughts on “The PDP8 That Never Was: Hollow State Logic”
I recall seeing 5lb bags of memory cores – just the little ferrite rings, looked like a bag of chia seeds – dirt cheap at some surplus place, probably sometime in the 90s. Got a wild urge to wire up a few last summer, could not find even say 16 of them. (Getting gouged on flea bay doesn’t count)
I have a PDP-8e. No peripherals. Any programming needs to be done via the switches with the results in the lights. I do have a current loop interface card; I should rig up a USB adapter but I don’t have the time.
The right touch would be to show on the computer running it an ASR-33 teletype chugging away on the screen as data is transferred.
It took 3 boards for the CPU; a bus terminator board (which I think will be back); and 3 boards for 4K 12-bit words. One had the cores; the other two were drivers and addressing logic, with the drivers using discrete transistors. I have several spare boards of memory and some other stuff, plus a set of schematics. You can actually see the cores.
Ah, the days of wooden computers and iron programmers. And ferrite cores are largely iron, too.
For a while, I had a sign on the computer that “Real computers have front panels. And real programmers know how to use them.”
