Vintage Monoscope Tubes Generate Classic TV Test Patterns Once Again

Night creatures and insomniacs of a bygone era may fondly recall a TV test pattern appearing once [Jack Parr] or [Steve Allen] had had their say and the local TV station’s regular broadcast day had concluded. It was affectionately known as the Indian Head test pattern, for the stylized Native American, resplendent in a feathered headdress, that featured prominently in the graphic.
Unknown to most viewers was exactly how that test pattern and others like it were generated. But thanks to [Rich “The Lab Guy” Diehl] and his monoscope restoration project, we can all share in the retro details. It turns out that while some test patterns were merely a studio camera trained on a printed card, most were generated by a special tube called a monoscope. It functioned in basically the same manner as a studio camera, but rather than scanning the incident light of a scene with an electron beam, the image was permanently etched into a thin aluminum plate. [Rich] laid hands on two vintage monoscope tubes, one containing the Indian Head test pattern, and set about building a device to use them. “The Chief” can hold either tube in a Faraday cage of thin, flexible PCB material and 3D-printed parts, with supporting electronics like the power supply and video amplifiers in an aluminum chassis below.
It’s a nice piece of work and a great lesson in how it used to be done, and the lithophane of the Indian head is a nice touch. Hats off to [The Lab Guy] for build quality and great documentation, including a detailed video series that starts with the video below. If you need a little more background on how video came to be, [Philo Farnsworth]’s story is a good place to start.
Simply referred to as the “test pattern” in the television program guide printed in U.S. newspapers during the mid-1940’s, this comprised a large chunk of the broadcast day, and was the only thing that could be seen on any channel (there were only one to three channels in most cities) until the actual start of programming. Typical start would be sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Up until then, there was nothing to be seen but “snow”, the moving pattern of dots that resulted when there was no signal. Then, at startup there was a “beep” in the audio, and the test pattern appeared, usually the “Indian Head” with the call letters of the station. Depending on the station, the audio was either silent, or had instrumental music with the pattern. On the hour an announcer would say “This is (call letters) broadcasting from (name of city)”. This sequence would continue until the actual start of the “real” television day, usually no earlier than 6 p.m. The first program was most often the news, which was a talking head reading a teletype printout the same as on radio (no other pictures or videos). How exciting. After the last program ended (usually 10 or 11 p.m.), some stations just “signed off” with the call letters briefly flashed on the screen. Others followed that with the Indian Head pattern again for about five to fifteen minutes, after which the image would revert to no-signal snow until the next day’s startup beep.
Thanks for the trip down memory lane. The stations I watched when I was growing up would do almost exactly this, at least until cable TV became a thing in our area. It seems that cable companies didn’t like dead air, judging by my memories from that time. I seem to remember that cable channels were almost all 24 hour channels, and I suspect that the cable companies actually added their own programming in as fillers during the hours that the local channels were off-air.