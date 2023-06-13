If you’ve done any development on USB hardware, you’ve probably wished you could peek at the bits and bytes as they pass through the data lines. Sometimes, it’s the only way to properly understand what’s going on. [ataradov]’s USB sniffer is built to do just that.
To sniff high-speed USB communications, the device relies on a Lattice LCMXO2 FPGA and a Cypress CY7C68013A microcontroller, paired with a Microchip USB3343 USB PHY. This setup is capable of operating at data rates of up to 40-50 MB/s, more than enough to debug the vast majority of USB peripherals on the market.
The device is built specifically for use with Wireshark. Most commonly used for network packet sniffing, Wireshark can also be used with a wide variety of other capture hardware for other debugging tasks, as seen here. In addition to live sniffing, it also allows captured data to be saved for later analysis.
If you need this tool, spinning up your own is straightforward. Gerber files are available and the required components can be bought off the shelf. Once assembled, you can program the chips via USB, with no external hardware programmer required.
We’ve seen some other similar hardware before. Meanwhile, if you’re whipping up your own useful debug tools, don’t hesitate to drop us a line!
14 thoughts on “Cheap USB Sniffer Has Wireshark Interface”
USB is as bad as transitting data over Cascading interface used in older Macs. Hopefully it’ll be replaced by something that’s open like DB9 serial port.
not sure if trolling
Has anyone tried using a Raspberry PI 4 with software like https://github.com/blegas78/usb-sniffify for usb sniffing?
The CY7C68013A’s only “kindof” a microcontroller. I mean, it has a microcontroller in it, but it’s really a USB interface chip. The USB-to-custom interface runs completely independent of the actual 8051 microcontroller in it.
And it looks like the USB pair’s run straight from the connector to it without any ESD diodes? If so that’s a *really* bad idea. Those chips are wacko sensitive to stress on their USB lines: I literally have an entire drawer full of dead FX2 chips. It’s a pain in the neck because they seem fine for like *years* – and then they lose their ability to do high-speed USB, and then they just go deaf on the USB interface.
I’ve used knock-off logic analyzers based on that chip for years without killing a single one. This overall design is also quite old and I’ve used it for a while without any issues.
This just evolved from quick prototypes, and ESD protection was omitted n the process. I will be adding ESD protection if there are revisions. I debated changing the project before the release, but decided against that.
And it is probably much more necessary on the target side where potentially faulty devices may be plugged in.
Yeah, I *cannot* figure out why there’s such a huge variation in success rates with those chips. I’ve known plenty of people who say they’ve used them a ton and never had a problem, and I’ve just watched multiple designs slowly die one-by-one in the field over the past decade. Cypress (well, Infineon now) failure analysis always responds the same way: electrical over-stress, damaged transceivers.
Then again it’s not like you typically leave a cheap logic analyzer plugged in for multiple years, so who knows. It’s definitely not a short-term issue, they all worked for multiple years continuously before I even saw one fail.
Even extremely expensive National Semi boards compatible with LabView don’t have any protection on USB. Yes, we have a pile of dead ones.
Yeah, I was convinced I was doing something weird in the design I have until I ended up with a failed FX2 on a TI development board that was in a long-term test setup have the exact same symptoms and eventually went dead. I can’t even say that adding TVS diodes would necessarily make a difference, but at least then I’d be able to tell Cypress/Infineon that there’s something else going on.
I’m not a digital signal expert here, but isn’t a bus pirate better in that it can do what this does, and can also do a lot more?
Bus Pirate can’t manage 480 Mbit/sec speed. Even just its uplink to your PC is only 12 Mbit/sec speed. The documentation says “Max speed is 12MBPS, but a realistic limit is 1MBPS”.
There’s also the matter of phase locking to the sync field which begins the transmission of each USB packet, so you can actually capture the bits within that packet. With today’s technology, this is the realm of dedicated hardware. To do it with a software defined interface, you’d need to sustain sampling of the signal at several GHz.
Signal level at 480 Mbit/sec is fully differential, nominally ±400mV. Normally 3.3V or 1.8V single-ended logic input won’t work. Even if Bus Pirate were hundreds of times faster, you’d also need to add a differential receiver circuit.
How does this differ from just using the USB features built into wireshark? Surely that’s an easier way as it is just a piece of software, you just plug the device into your PC and record all USB communications and then filter it to find the device you want.
Does this do something that wireshark can’t already do?
This device captures on the packet level. Software USB adapter capture transaction level. They will not show individual tokens, just high level data payload. They will also not show anything before device enumeration, so all the setup tokens would be missing.
And they will also not show if you have signal quality issues and a packets are dropped and retries are happening. And they will not show line signalling, like bus resets and K/JK-chirps.
Bus Pirate can’t capture USB. Not USB HS for sure. This is closer to TotalPhase Beagle USB480 Analyzer, but much much cheaper without sacrificing major functionality.
