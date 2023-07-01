When the subject of CVTs or continuously variable transmissions comes up, the chances are that most readers will think of the various motor vehicles they’ve appeared in. Whether it’s a DAF, a Ford, a FIAT, or a Chevrolet, most major manufacturers have tried one at some point or another with greater or lesser success. The automotive ones inevitably use a variation on a V-belt or metal band between variable separation conical pulleys, but this is by no means the only CVT configuration. Serial tinkerer [Robert Murray-Smith] takes an in-depth look at the subject as part of his ongoing fascination with wind turbines.
What caught our eye about this video isn’t so much the final 3D-printed design he selects for his experiments, but the history and his look at the different CVT designs which have appeared over the years. We see the V-belts, as well as the various cone configurations, the disk transmissions, the hydrostatic ones, and even magnetic versions. His transmission uses two cones with a rubber coating, with of all things a movable golf ball between them. We’re guessing it will appear somewhere in his future videos, so watch out for it.
Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a CVT, [James Bruton] used a hemisphere to make one on a robot.
4 thoughts on “A CVT For Every Application”
Dacia is selling “cheap” cars with cvt
You think Volkswagen would be interesting in this CVT.
It’s interesting to see how far back the CVT was actually used. Steam engines were actually an early example of the epicyclic CVT.
One type that he didn’t mention are the electrical CVTs. Diesel-electric engines and the Toyota Prius are an example of this. Another is the Ward-Leonard system, used in elevators, cranes, and other applications for moving heavy loads.
Too bad most manufacturers insist on simulating shifts. I’d love a transmission that lets me dial in for max torque (or HP?) and keeps the RPM’s at that point under full throttle as the vehicle accelerates.
