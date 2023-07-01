Shall We Hack A Game?

A fantastic summertime game has consumed many of the kids in my neighborhood. It’s basically a treasure hunt, but the treasures are all shoebox-sized NFC readers that are “easily” findable on a map. Players all have a smart card and run around from box to box, collecting points that depend on how far apart the boxes are from each other. Walk, skate, or bike 1 km between check-ins, and ten points show up on the e-paper screen.
It’s been going on for a few weeks now, and it’s not uncommon to see a line of two or three kids at any given box, all with the purple lanyards and smart cards around their necks. So far, the highest-rated plausible single efforts have 450 km (280 miles) under their belt. My son’s grade-school average is 45 km (28 miles) over three weeks. The goal is getting kids out on the early summer afternoons, and that seems to be working!
Of course I had to reverse engineer the infrastructure, so here’s what I started with. Each box knows your point standing as soon as you tap the card, with a small delay. Scores appear online about every four hours. And the boxes are all ~1 km from each other or less.
My first thought was some kind of mesh network – that would be by far the coolest solution. Each box could simply report your card number to a central database, and the rest is a simple matter of software. LoRa radios rounded out my fantasy design.
But the length of time between getting the points and their appearance online suggests otherwise. And, a little bit of playing around with my cellphone’s NFC reader gives up the juice – they are MiFare Classic cards with data storage. So I got my own card, ran around town, and diffed the results. I haven’t cracked the location/time-stamping yet, but I know exactly where my total points are stored.
I’m going to keep observing until I’ve got it figured out completely, but I’m so tempted to tweak the points and see what happens. Are some of the digits in what I think are a timestamp in reality a checksum? Will I get disqualified? Or worse, what if I make a mistake and get myself publicly into first place? OK, better to sit this one out on the sidelines – I really don’t want to be the jerk who crashes a fantastic kid’s game. Sometimes you’ve gotta know when not to hack.
6 thoughts on “Shall We Hack A Game?”
It uses mobile data as backhaul to the server. A company called pironex designed it and describe the system at https://pironex.com/references/iot-gateway-applications.html#kreuzundquer-crisscross
“Each game box has an RFID reader for scanning the RFID cards, an e-paper display, GPS for locating the boxes and mobile communications for data connection to the Street-Points background system.”
Nice find! I would love to build this here as well.. Armchair reverse engineering:
I found a photo online about the boxes. They have a display (e paper?) and announce the new points you gained right away. The box is large enough to house a beefy battery.
Each card has a number. You seem to be able to assing an name/school/team online. I guess that does not need to be stored on the card at all. It would be nice to be greeted at the box though.
Each box needs to transmit something for the online scoreboard. Every few hours would be fine though. It could be a mobile network text message, lora netwirk, or even wifi (there are some free wifi projects around Munich)
Let’s say you store a timestamp and visited-box id on the card only. That would require synchronized clocks in the boxes and have a distance map to all other boxes on each box. Then the box can award points right away. That would be annoying if you setup/move boxes and need to update the distance maps. Some downlink is needed.
Sounds like a digital update on Geocaching.
