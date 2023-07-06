Most noise-blocking headphones fall into two categories: they use some kind of material to absorb or scatter noise, or they use active cancellation that creates a signal to oppose the noise signal. As you’ve probably noticed, both of these approaches have limitations. Now, Swiss scientists think they have a new method that will work better. In Nature Communications, they describe a noise cancellation system that moves air by using ionization instead of a conventional transducer.
With the cool name plasmaacoustic metalayers, the technique uses a controlled corona discharge to create very thin layers of plasma between a metal grid and thin wires. With no voltage, sound passes freely. Applying a voltage across the assembly produces ions and moves air with very low inertia, unlike a typical speaker. By controlling the reverse pressure of air, the system can cancel incoming noise picked up by a microphone.
Ultimately, this turns out to be like active noise cancellation with a better transducer than the typical speaker. While it isn’t exactly the same, it did remind us somewhat of how electrostatic headphones work.
Will we see better headphones from this work? Too early to tell. But it is an interesting way to create a speaker-like transducer, and it may even have uses other than noise cancellation. If you build anything using this technique, be sure to let us know about it.
Amazon wants to make your noise canceling keyword sensitive. But you can always go cheap and just block outside noise as best you can.
7 thoughts on “Better Noise Reduction With Science”
You had me at “plasmaacoustic metalayers”.
I a, sure I will use this regardless of whether it is better or not, just so I can say “plasmaacoustic metalayers”
Ozone?
I look forward to wearing a high voltage device an inch from my head.
Corona transducer marketers make a big deal out of having a nearly massless driver, implying that it’s a tremendous advantage. In practice, conventional speakers have a cone mass about the same as the air that loads the cone, and that air mass is the same as the air mass coupled by a corona transducer of the same size. At best, this gives the corona driver a 2:1 advantage. Unless I’m missing something, added complexity outweighs possible gains.
They’re missing their market – audiophiles are generally gullible enough to shell out the GDP of a small country to have the latest thing and chase zeros in performance. “Plasmaacoustic metalayer” speakers will add at least three zeros to the left of the decimal point. Four if they’re from Apple.
$300 AC wall sockets with oxygen free copper terminals says you’re right.
Indoor use only?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)