Leaving your freezer door open accidentally is a great way to make a huge mess in the kitchen. [Guy Dupont] had a freezer that would regularly fail to close properly, and was sick of the regular meltdown events. Thus, he whipped up a very digital solution.
The build combines an ESP32 with a reed switch, which is activated by a magnet on the freezer door. If the freezer door is open, the reed switch similarly remains open. The ESP32 checks the switch status every few minutes, and if the door remains open for two consecutive checks, it raises the alarm. A notification is sent to [Guy] via WiFi so that he can rectify the situation. The rig runs off a 400 mAh battery, which lasts for just over three weeks running door checks at two minute intervals.
Based on [Guy]’s YouTube video, it appears the freezer door is jamming up against the wall. Perhaps shoving the freezer into a better position would help, though we suspect he would have thought of that first. And, in his own words, “That would be a very boring YouTube video, wouldn’t it?”
It’s not the first fridge alarm we’ve featured, and it won’t be the last, refrigeration gods willing.
5 thoughts on “ESP32 Freezer Alarm Keeps Tabs On Tricky Door”
Why not use the reed switch to bias a FET off when it is closed, and power up the ESP32 to time out after tow minutes and then send an alarm? That battery should last almost forever thatr way?
A wood shim between the wall and fridge would have been easier/cheaper solution, but I like that he made something. 🤗
And it makes for a reason to make a video..
The last three “dumb” freezers I’ve bought (one over 10 years old now) will beep at me constantly if I leave the door ajar.
/me tilted the freezer ever so slightly that the doors fall shut by themselves. Takes some time to get used to (WAF is so in the middle) but works without anything else.
A beeper was not in the budget, so it seems. Would have preferred that, too.
We had the problem that the door would bounce open when we closed it so now our fridge/freezer tilts back around 3° so it never stays open because of the bouncing. (Things might still prop it open.)
Since this is hackaday: A 555/556 could be used if you only need audio cue.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)