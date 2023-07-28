Color Can Triple QR Code Capacity

Recently [mit41301] wondered about increasing the data capacity of QR codes, and was able to successfully triple the number of bits using color. He chose the new rectangular micro QR code (rMQR) standard which was adopted last year as ISO/IEC 23941:2022. This rectangular-shaped QR code is designed to be used on narrow spaces, with an aspect ratio similar to that of a traditional 1D bar code. There are quite a few variations of rMQR, but the largest can hold 361 bytes. The basic idea is to generate three different rMQR codes, coloring them as red, green, blue, and merging the result. Decoding is performed by separating the color image into its RGB components and then decoding the resulting three images.
To do these experiments, [mit41301] took advantage of readily available tools. Generating rMQR codes can be done with this Python module by [Takahiro Tomita], who also makes the generator available online. Or if you’re more comfortable with Go, check out this repository by [Ichinose Shogo]. As a proof-of-concept, [mit41301] takes the first 449 digits of pi, plus the decimal point, and splits them into three each 150 byte chunks. Then he uses the image manipulation program
ImageJ, an open-source Java program developed at the National Institutes of Health, to implement the combination and deconstruction processes.
There might be a few pitfalls if you want to do this outside the laboratory, however. First of all, this standard is reasonably new, and after a brief search this author couldn’t find any decoder that would recognize rMQR codes, nor any software modules or libraries. Research into colorization of QR codes, known as HCC2D (High Capacity Colored 2-Dimensional) codes has been ongoing. One issue is that correcting for arbitrary chromatic abnormalities in a scanner’s lens requires a baseline color palette in the code, which eats up some of the newly-gained data capacity.
Nonetheless, we really do like this concept. Do you have any applications of QR codes in your projects where coloring could be helpful? Is anyone using (monochrome) rMQR codes and if so, how are you scanning them? Check out our overview of barcodes, their history, and their future, in this recent article.
9 thoughts on “Color Can Triple QR Code Capacity”
It should be obvious that it probably makes more sense to use Cyan Magenta and Yellow instead of Red Green Blue for a multicolor code that’s printed on paper.
I guess a picture is worth a thousand bytes.
Pretty funny seeing this. Years ago I had a project on here (IP over qrcode) maybe some remember it. Some comments were saying I should use RGB qrcodes to increase throughput. A few weeks ago I actually implemented it but haven’t posted it anywhere yet, but it does work. One thing I had a lot of trouble with is that cameras in general have a harder time separating RGB colors than you might expect, so you get bleedthrough in the blue channel from green, green channel from red etc. Anyway, switching to a better qrcode decoding library (zbar) solved it mostly. Hopefully I will get around to posting it soon!
Now that they’re getting up to some serious storage I cannot wait for the first direct QR Code malware to hit. “Hey everybody! Let’s point our devices at this completely unreadable image and just trust that it’s ok!”
somewhere in my pile of ‘old shit on my computer’ is a page of QR code stickers that would take you to goatse.cx
As you noted, colorizing barcodes has been looked at for quite a while. The paper you linked to cited Microsoft’s 2012 work in this space, the color “Microsoft Tag” 2D code which survived for a little while but is now discontinued.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High_Capacity_Color_Barcode
Couldn’t the fiducial marks be used to provide the baseline palette, thus not losing any data capacity?
Over here in Europe they already use colored ‘QR’ codes for years now, that is to say a square of colored tiny squares to represent data that you can scan.
Not on products you buy at the supermarket/real shops though – AFAIK.
Good concept buy silly idea. If a color QR code on say a manual is left in storage for a couple years I am sure the color will fade and probably not be picked up properly. Or if gets wet it will fade. whereas black and white will always work. If you want more data just increase the QR code size.
This is not a new concept.
I remember seeing triangular versions of this over a decade ago.
Although I do wonder, recalling the prior HaD article on cramming snake into a regular b+w 2D barcode, what could be squeezed into its colour counterpart.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)