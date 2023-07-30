The original circuit simulation software, called the Simulation Program with Integrated Circuit Emphasis, or SPICE as it is more commonly known, was originally developed at the University of Califorina Berkeley in the 1970s with an open-source license. That’s the reason for the vast versions of SPICE available now decades after the original was released, not all of which are as open or free as we might like. LTspice is a popular choice but as far as a truly free and open-source circuit simulator goes you might want to try out QucsStudio.
Qucs, or Quite Universal Circuit Simulator, is the underpinnings of the circuit simulation software, with QucsStudio providing the GUI layer for ease of use. QucsStudio supports a wide range of circuit components and models much in the same fashion as other more popular SPICE programs, including semiconductor devices, passive components, and digital logic gates. Qucs also utilizes SPICE-based simulation, which can model various types of circuit behavior, such as DC, AC, transient, and small-signal analysis.
Unfortunately there are only Windows versions available, and although some might have some success running it under WINE, we hope that the fact that it’s published under such a permissive license leads to a Linux version at some point. There are plenty of other options for those of us running non-Windows operating systems though. Here’s a review of 30 of them.
Thanks to [Electroagenda] for the tip!
9 thoughts on “An Open-Source, Free Circuit Simulator”
AFAIK Qucs is free and open source, but NOT QucsStudio, the author decided to close his project.
Put in as my “website”, but QucsStudio is still going strong
https://qucsstudio.de/
qucsstudio.de uses an invalid security certificate.
The certificate is not trusted because it is self-signed.
Error code: MOZILLA_PKIX_ERROR_SELF_SIGNED_CERT
[Accept the risk and continue… I did and nothing bad happined… yet.]
Just about everyone that doesn’t have access to a paid version of one of the high end simulators just uses LTSpice.
That is my experience. I have access to PSPICE with my company’s Cadence package, but I like LTspice better. It’s pretty much the standard tool that everybody uses.
What’s cool about LTspice is that since it’s free, you can send out a circuit to anybody and they can run it, as opposed to tools like MATLAB or PSPICE, which only people with an expensive license can run.
If one is looking for a free, open source full featured simulator check out ngspice.
“That’s the reason for the vast versions of SPICE available now decades after the original was released, not all of which are as open or free as we might like.”
Ah history you fickle beast.
“The license originally included distribution restrictions for countries not considered friendly to the US, but the source code is currently covered by the BSD license. ”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SPICE
LTspice runs fine in Wine – at least it used to. Unfortunately I run Linux Mint Cinnamon now and it seems Wine is no longer a simple install option. All but one of my computers are ticking time bombs that will not be allowed to run Windows 11, ever. I seem to remember long ago QUCS used to run in Linux, not Windows. Now it runs as QucsStudio in Windows only? What is the back story with that?
I use Berkeley SPICE and its display program Nutmeg, running on Linux. Based on my limited testing, it can provide better accuracy than LTSPICE.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)