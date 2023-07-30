Although air conditioning units are generally subdivided into a number of categories, including window, split and whole house/building units, they still work the same, with the compressor, condenser and expansion stages. In the case of widely available window AC units you can indeed use them as designed in a window, or as [Lou] is in the process of demonstrating, as a whole-house AC unit. The main thing to keep an eye out for here is the rated capacity of the window AC unit (in British Thermal Units, square meters/feet). In this case [Lou] used a pretty beefy $600, 24,000 BTU window unit that should be good for about 1200 sqf (~111 m2) .
Most of the modifications are pretty straightforward, with the control board needing to have its wiring extended, as well as the AC unit’s air intake and exhaust on the indoors side. The unit is then placed outside on a stable foundation and inserted into a suitably sized hole in the side of the building, with the controller’s cable running to it from indoors. For the next step, [Lou] intends to connect the air channels on the AC unit to the house’s furnace ducts, to complete the whole-house AC installation.
Compared to a regular whole-house AC unit, this DIY approach has the advantage of anyone being able to just buy and install a window AC unit, whereas whole-house AC tends to require a licensed installer and a lot of additional costs. How well [Lou]’s DIY approach ends up working will hopefully be revealed in a Part 2.
6 thoughts on “Turning A Window Air Conditioning Unit Into Whole-House AC”
Install window AC in window, leave room door open.
Done.
Exactly. The most efficient ductwork is the house itself, both in terms of air resistance and insulation.
It absolutely is not. I am currently living in an apartment which is furnished with a single through-wall air conditioner in the living room. It does *not* adequately cool the bedrooms at the other end of the apartment. I’ve set up some fans to blow air from the living room toward the bedrooms, and all together the arrangement is keeping the bedrooms at a barely tolerable temperature, but it is no substitute for central air.
As an HVACR conntractor this is the stuff of my nightmares. Wrong in sooooooooo many ways. He already has a furnace so all he needs is an A-coil and plenum for the inside and the outdoor condensor unit. The unit looks to have a 120 volt USA plug on it so I doubt that it’s 24000 btu as stated in the article. The video and comments do not state the size of the unit. In the industry these are refered to as window shakers and are meant to cool one room not a whole shop. If I were to get a no cooling call and show up to see this the response is “We don’t work on those.” And your still getting charged for the service call. As a side note I did go to a garage sale one time and the lady had a shaker unit laying on the garage floor. The inside part (cold air) was pointed at her legs and the outside part (hot air) was pointed at the customers. It kept her cool although I thought it was a serious waste of energy.
“24000 BTU” is a quantity of heat energy. As an indication of cooling power the number is meaningless without an indication of over how long that energy is pumped. The assumption might be per hour, or 24 kBTU/h, equaling 7 kilowatts of cooling power, pretty optimistic from a window unit. In Arcane Freedom Units that’s 2 tons (of ice melting per day).
Well, this is certainly a hack, no doubt about that. Whether it is a good one or in any way recommendable is certainly open to question. At some level you do what you gotta do I guess.
