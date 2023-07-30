The British Government Is Coming For Your Privacy

The list of bad legislation relating to the topic of encryption and privacy is long and inglorious. Usually, these legislative stinkers only affect those unfortunate enough to live in the country that passed them. Still, one upcoming law from the British government should have us all concerned. The Online Safety Bill started as the usual think-of-the-children stuff, but as the EFF notes, some of its proposed powers have the potential to undermine encryption worldwide.
At issue is the proposal that services with strong encryption incorporate government-sanctioned backdoors to give the spooks free rein to snoop on communications. We imagine that this will be of significant interest to some of the world’s less savoury regimes, a club we can’t honestly say the current UK government doesn’t seem hell-bent on joining. The Bill has had a tumultuous passage through the Lords, the UK upper house, but PM Rishi Sunak’s administration has proved unbending.
If there’s a silver lining to this legislative train wreck, it’s that many of the global tech companies are likely to pull their products from the UK market rather than comply. We understand that UK lawmakers are partial to encrypted online messaging platforms. Thus, there will be poetic justice in their voting once more for a disastrous bill with the unintended consequence of taking away something they rely on.
Header image: DaniKauf, CC BY-SA 3.0.
Just out of personal curiosity, does that law also include a clause in which the British government provides unlimited compensation in case of abuse by a government-approved backdoor?
If it makes sense, then it will never be included in a bill scribbled out by legislature.
They don’t have to.
Pfft, compensation for abuse of power?
Not a chance in hell unless your pockets and time are limitless.
The government are perfect and will never abuse the privilege ….
Sorry, I can’t keep a straight face as I type this. They pass the buck until it disappears or dies of old age.
Why would they do that? The abuse is the point with one of these, anybody should know that by now
Next all door locks will be illegal unless you place a camera in every room. Don’t worry it’ll only be used to make sure you don’t abuse children, promise.
Not illegal but will be openable with a top secret TSA key.
Top Secret TSA Key: a bent paperclip.
Starting to seem like projection on the part of power isn’t it
The simple solution is that all application deployed in the UK encrypt everything twice. Once with the end to end communication and once with the personal encryption key provided by the UK to everyone in the UK and one copy is sent to the intended recipient and a second copy is sent for permanent storage at a GCHQ facility, or an NSA facility or any of the five eyes/six eyes/five eyes plus/nine eyes/fourteen eyes countries around the world. Because that is where they will end up.
That way the people of the UK can have the highest level of private encryption of any citizens within the UK, but of course a system like this should be tested before such a massive roll out, i would suggest at least two centuries and only applied to a small group of users say the entire UK government.
The simple solution is to ignore them.
Strong encrypt everything. Flip them the bird (or limy equivalent).
The brits don’t have a great firewall like China. Their is not a damn thing they can do if nobody pays an attention to them. 0% compliance is the goal.
But who’s kidding who, the UK is full of people on the tit. They love Big Brother, years of conditioning via checks and free (flammable) council flats. 0% compliance isn’t feasible. At least we should get 0% compliance from software vendors outside the UK (virtually all of them).
Coming for my privacy?
https://www.politics.co.uk/reference/cctv/
A little late aren’t they?
Does this mean HTTPS will be illegal without giving them your private certs?
Root ca is already theirs. https://https.cio.gov/certificates/
I hope you weren’t relying on that.
IIRC all you have to do is accept a cert from the network provider and HTTPS will happily let the infrastructure decrypt, read and re-encrypt your data.
How corporate BB works on HTTPS pages.
You actually think that HTTPS is secure ?
You do know that it was designed with legal intercept as a key requirement.
That’s it. I’ve had enough. I’m going back to using Snail Mail.
My letters will be sealed with wax and I alone will have the stamper.
Single use pad for encoding messages sent via semaphore tower.
Conversations and revelations with ancient deities via dreams
Penny wise, pound foolish.
