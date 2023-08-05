With newer cars being computers on wheels, some manufacturers are using software to put features behind a paywall or thwarting DIY repairs. Industrious
hackers security researchers have taken it upon themselves to set these features free by hacking a Tesla infotainment system. (via Electrek)
The researchers from TU Berlin found that by using a voltage fault injection attack against the AMD Secure Processor (ASP) at the heart of current Tesla models, they could run arbitrary code on the infotainment system. The hack opens up the double-edged sword of an attacker gaining access to encrypted PII or a shadetree mechanic “extracting a TPM-protected attestation key Tesla uses to authenticate the car. This enables migrating a car’s identity to another car computer without Tesla’s help whatsoever, easing certain repairing efforts.” We can see this being handy for certain other unsanctioned hacks as well.
The attack is purported as being “unpatchable” and giving root access that survives reboots and updates of the system. Since AMD is a vendor to multiple vehicle companies, the question arises as to how widely applicable this hack is to other vehicles suffering from AaaS (Automotive as a Service).
Longing for a modern drivetrain with the simplicity of yesteryear? Read our Minimal Motoring Manifesto.
2 thoughts on “Jailbreaking Tesla Infotainment Systems”
Hey all I wanted to do was turn off the continuous logging that killed the NAND flash. But as long as its a jailbroken Ryzen, can I run SteamOS? (HoloISO)
Do they have to cut a trace to voltage glitch the secure processor?
I’d assume AMD/Tesla didn’t make it easy…I expect an internal voltage cap and internal clock on a secure chip, all potted in. Not like voltage and clock glitches are new.
Assuming ‘pants on head’ from AMD and/or Tesla.
I assume timing from reset is critical.
Perhaps 555 involved. Unlikely. Still not something you can do with a knockoff OBD dongle.
