Different Etching Strokes For Different PCBs, Folks

[Sebastian] probably didn’t think he was wading into controversial waters when he posted on his experimental method for etching PCBs (in German). It’s not like etching with hydrochloric acid and peroxide is anything new, really; it was just something new to him. But is it even possible these days to post something and not find out just how wrong you are about it?
Sadly, no, or at least so it appears from a scan of [Sebastian]’s tweet on the subject (Nitter). There are a bunch of ways to etch copper off boards, including the messy old standby etchant ferric chloride, or even [Sebastian]’s preferred sodium persulfate method. Being out of that etchant, he decided to give the acid-peroxide method a go and was much pleased by the results. The traces were nice and sharp, the total etching time was low, and the etchant seemed pretty gentle when it accidentally got on his skin. Sounds like a win all around.
But Twitter wouldn’t stand for this chemical heresy, with comments suggesting that the etching process would release chlorine gas, or that ferric chloride is far safer and cleaner. It seems to us that most of the naysayers are somewhat overwrought in their criticism, especially since [Sebastian]’s method used very dilute solutions: a 30% hydrochloric acid solution added to water — like you oughta — to bring it down to 8%, and a 12% peroxide solution. Yes, that’s four times more concentrated than the drug store stuff, but it’s not likely to get you put on a terrorism watch list, as some wag suggested — a hair stylist watchlist, perhaps. And 8% HCl is about the same concentration as vinegar; true, HCl dissociates almost completely, which makes it a strong acid compared to acetic acid, but at that dilution it seems unlikely that World War I-levels of chlorine gas will be sweeping across your bench.
As with all things, one must employ caution and common sense. PPE is essential, good chemical hygiene is a must, and safe disposal of spent solutions is critical. But taking someone to task for using what he had on hand to etch a quick PCB seems foolish — we all have our ways, but that doesn’t mean everyone else is wrong if they don’t do the same.
The important word here is “German”, because we live more and more in a nannystate.
I agree! To my surprise though, the complainants were primarily not German. Actually, to the contrary, the Germans were more on the favorable opinion side. The terrorist watch list part, however, is definitely a German / European aspect thanks to our Ausgangsstoffgesetz.
I was at OBI (Lahr) last week and saw that they sell 30 % hydrochloric acid. Never seen it in Freiburg, though. HCL/H2O2 was what the PCBs fabs were using 20 years ago, why the surprise… some methods are much more known than others. (Next time try microkrotroller.net for some extra vitriol, if you want: it sadly never disappoints on providing discouraging, OT, and clueless comments, unless you already ditched it, what I recommend).
37% hydrochloric acid can still be bought freely, sulfuric acid above 15%, and hydrogen peroxide above 12% are no longer sold to private individuals.
Oh my god, … burn that website.
And they still say that art and science, research, and teaching are free. What a joke.
Hydrochloric acid reacts with hydrogen peroxide to form chlorine and water: 2HCl + H2O2 → Cl2 + 2H2O
That would be the superficial, incomplete reaction equation that leads to the unnecessary warnings about this method being hazardous.
Another reaction occuring is: H2O2 + HCl -> H2O + HOCl, which through
HOCl + HCl -> H2O + Cl2 also yields chlorine.
What happens with the Cl2? Probably get released and cause a serious hazard to anyone working with it, right? No!
H2O2 + Cl2 -> 2HCl + O2
There’s a concentration threshold corresponding to the RELEASE of chlorine gas!
To quote from a scientific paper titled “Oxidation of hydrogen chloride with hydrogen peroxide in aqueous solution”: “The oxidation of hydrogen chloride with hydrogen peroxide at common temperature with the evolution of chlorine into the gas phase occurs at
a hydrogen chloride concentration in a solution exceeding the threshold value (5.2 M).” The paper can be found here: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1134/S1070427208010035
But when I look at the chemical equations, I wonder what the hydrogen peroxide is good for in the first place.
In the etching process it’s necessary to convince the copper to go into solution. With low concentrations of HCl, copper doesn’t like to play well. In a later step, solved Copper(I)-Chloride will be oxidized to the +2 state, yielding Copper(II)-Chloride, which itself is a well established etchant.
https://cms.sachsen.schule/fileadmin/_special/gruppen/807/%C3%84tzen_von_Platinen.pdf
The reaction mecjanism is also described there at the end.
