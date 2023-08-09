It probably goes without saying that solar panels need to be pointed at the sun for optimal performance. The tricky bit is that the sun has a funny habit of moving on you. For those with a solar panel on their balcony or garden, mysoltrk tracks the sun to get the most out of a small solar panel.
[Fulvio] built the tracker to be solid, low cost, and sturdy enough to survive outdoors, which is quite a tall order. Low cost meant WiFi and GPS were out. The first challenge was low-cost linear actuators that were 3D printed with a mechanism to lock the shaft. An N20 6 volt 30 RPM geared motor formed the heart of the actuator. Four photo-resistors inside a printed viewfinder detect where the sun is, allowing the system to steer the array to get equal values on all the sensors. An Arduino Nano was chosen as it was low power, low cost, and easy to modify. A L298N h-bridge drives the motors, and a shunt is used instead of limit switches to reduce costs further.
There are a few other clever tricks. A voltage divider reads the power coming off the panel so the circuit doesn’t brown out trying to move the actuators. The load can also be switched off via an IRL540n. As of the time of writing, only the earlier versions of the code are up on GitHub, as [Fulvio] is still working on refining the tracking algorithm. But the actuators work wonderfully. We love the ingenuity and focus on low cost, which probably explains why mysoltrk was selected as a finalist in the 2023 Hackaday Prize Green Hacks challenge.
10 thoughts on “2023 Hackaday Prize: A Reinvented Solar Tracker”
Great for small. Not so much for bigger.
https://www.solarreviews.com/blog/are-solar-axis-trackers-worth-the-additional-investment
A voltage divider reads the power… No.
Two questions:
1. If it’s powered solely by the sun, how does it go back to face east in the morning?
2. What fraction of the day’s energy ends up powering the microcontroller, motors, sensors, and the quiescent draw of that buck converter?
If you’re not totally space-restricted another panel or two is always cheaper than some form of tracking. Tracking always means mechanical parts which can and will fail and need maintenance.
I did something similar as a university-project, too. So I like the idea of tracking the sun myself, but it’s just not with the hassle.
Add a steel cable from base to main panel structure.
So when it breaks, the wind doesn’t send it flying into some kid’s skull.
Very basic financial/power breakdown.
Assume:
1 m^2 panel.
20% efficient panels
Perfect tracking, no obstructions, average 12 hours/day of power.
Done someplace frozen, dark and evil as Mordor…MooseJaw. Where solar normally makes no sense at all. 2 hours average solar equivalent for fixed panels.
No heat required to keep unfrozen.
$0.15/kwh power.
These are very generous assumptions…power price for tundra might be way too low.
Net 10 hours average gain from tracking.
2 kwh/day net gain.
Roughly the same as just putting up 6 similar panels set for latitude.
$0.30/day. $110/year rough value of power.
That doesn’t cover a tech with grease gun to lube and inspect, much less repairs.
Conventional wisdom remains: ‘nothing beat cubic inches except cubic dollars’
Sorry wrong one. remains: ‘buy more panels and nail them down’.
I remember back in the 70’s seeing a completely mechanical tracker – I think they used air pressure to do it – probably 2 air tanks with one face painted black, angled slightly from the solar panel, and whichever got hotter produced higher air pressure, thus moving the ram until they equalized.
But I still respect you kids and your electric doodads :-)
Hey, if you can’t run power to a micro-controller, how can you do anything? :D . Yep, different world than by-gone days…
I remember that one. It was two cross-connected propane tanks, painted black and half-hidden under shade on the east and west edges of the array. Heat from the sun boiled a bit of propane on the hot tank, pushing liquid to the cold side, making it heavier and tilting the array. No electronics. Genius.
Here is a simpler version of the 70’s panel Mover
https://readymaderesources.com/product/zomeworks-rack-utrf120/
Cap
This is one I remember seeing that sounds like what you’re talking about.
https://www.motherearthnews.com/diy/solar-tracker-zmaz77ndzgoe/
