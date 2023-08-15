Dielectric Mirror Shines Bright

We knew the mirrors in our house were not really very good mirrors, optically speaking. Your mirror eats up 20 to 40 percent of the light that hits it. High-quality first-surface mirrors are better, but [Action Lab] has a video (see below) of something really different: a polymer dielectric mirror with 99.5% reflectivity. In addition, it has no Brewster angle — light that hits it from any angle will reflect.

Turns out something that thin and reflective can be hard to find. It also makes a little flashlight if you roll a tube of the material and pinch the back end together. The light that would have exited the rear of the tube now bounces around until it exits from the front, making it noticeably bright. The film comes from 3M, and apparently, they were surprised about the optical properties, too.

Paradoxically, the mirror is made of several layers of transparent film. The video explains how a bunch of transparent layers can reflect light.

Material like this help spread light behind cell phone screens. Efficiency is important because everyone wants longer battery life with their phones. We aren’t sure what we want to do with this, but it must be something. Our guess is since the reflections take place in different layers of the polymer, it wouldn’t make a good telescope, but we could be wrong. The tape isn’t dirt cheap, but it doesn’t seem outrageously priced if you can find it.

It might make a good surface for your next James Webb model. We wonder how it would work in a laser projector?