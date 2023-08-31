The venerable MOS Technology 6502 turned up in all kinds of computers and other digital equipment over the years. Typically, it was clocked fairly slow and had limited resources, but that was just how things used to be. Today, the 6502 can run at an altogether quicker pace, and the Neo6502 was the board built to take it there.
The Neo6502 from [Olimex] is a credit-card sized retro computer built around the W65C02. If you’re unfamiliar with that chip, it’s essentially a 6502 that can go fast. How fast? It can be readily overclocked to a blazing 16 MHz, if you’re so inclined!
Unlike some 6502 retro builds, the Neo6502 doesn’t live so firmly in the past. It’s outfitted with an HDMI video interface to make it easy to hook up to modern monitors, so you needn’t fuss around with old displays. Similarly, it has a USB host port to accept input from a keyboard, and audio out via a 3.5 mm jack. There’s also a tiny PCB-mount speaker, as well as I2C, SPI, and UART interfaces. Finally, there’s 2 MB of flash onboard, and a 40-pin connector hosting all the 6502 signals that you know and love. Which is all of them. Much of this lavish equipment comes courtesy of an RP2040 microcontroller onboard that handles all the bits and bobs that aren’t fit for the CPU itself.
It’s still a new project, with things like a BASIC interpreter currently in development and boards not yet openly available. But, if you’ve always wanted to play with a hotshot 6502, this could be the board for you. Try out the emulator and see how you go.
6 thoughts on “The Neo6502 Is A Credit-Card Sized Retro Computer”
Ironically the RP2040 on board is way faster and more capable than the poor 6502, even clocked at 16MHz ….
I’m not complaining about HDMI but I feel VGA or even S-Video might’ve been a bit more… topical without being too “rooted in the past” since both are easily converted and HDMI isn’t that much smaller. If size was a factor than micro HDMI would’ve made more sense.
I appreciate the audio jack; does it also have audio input for – say – emulating a casette?
Modern displays and TVs don’t seem to have VGA or S-Video. So if that’s what people are using it for, it doesn’t seem like a benefit to add digital to analog conversion to the board, just to use an adapter for analog to digital, and end up with HDMI anyway with some quality loss.
HDMI to VGA converters seem more common and readily available anyway. Those are commonly used in places that still have mounted projectors wired with VGA even though no one’s laptops has VGA ports anymore.
The reason to choose HDMI is because everyone have HDMI TV at home. Same for the USB keyboard. I do not see point to emulate cassete input as no one keep cassete and tapes anymore. RP2040 Flash or external USB flash is to be used for storage. There is already Apple ][ emulator for Neo6502 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9aefbHrLfQ
IMO VGA isn’t different enough in picture quality for what they’re doing to be worth it except as some kind of purism thing. As for S-video, making a modern board with video ports that modern monitors literally don’t have kinda defeats the purpose. Yeah you can convert it, but the percentage of people who would actually use S-video probably rounds to 0,so what’s the point?
I’m working on a Ben Eater 6502, nearly to the point that I can run WOZMON on it. (That is an amazing 256 bytes of code!) I’m definitely going to be keeping an eye on this. It would make a nice addition to the breadboard, and hopefully a custom PCB version eventually.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)