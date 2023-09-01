One of the delights of the boring pre-VGA era is that you get to express your creativity when it comes to making a random color CRT work with an equally exciting dual CPU computer like the DEC Rainbow 100. This is the situation that the folk over at Usagi Electric found themselves in with a recent project. The Rainbow 100 is an interesting computer in that it can boot not only DOS with its 8088 processor, but also CP/M on the Z80 processor. Although generally used in monochrome mode, it supports a color graphic card to output RGB signals via its male DB15 connector.
Unfortunately, the target monitor – a Princeton Ultrasync – featured a female DB25 connector that obviously wasn’t going to connect directly, thus requiring a spot of reverse engineering. Making this very easy, the PCB containing the input connector had the traces clearly marked with the intended signal, which just left the mapping of the two connectors. One complication here was with the Rainbow 100 outputting an RGB signal with sync-on-green, whereas the monitor expected a separate synchronization signal.
Fortunately, most analog monitors aren’t particularly fussy so long as they get the expected signal somewhere in the input, which just left the final issue, of the Rainbow 100 outputting the monochrome signal on a special monochrome pin. This allowed everything to work as it should, and leaving those of us who joined the computing era in the 90s appreciate of standard VGA cables, other than for those weird Sun and Apple systems with their proprietary connectors.
2 thoughts on “RGB Graphics On A DEC Rainbow With Reverse-Engineered Monitor”
“The Rainbow 100 is an interesting computer in that it can boot not only DOS with its 8088 processor, but also CP/M on the Z80 processor.”
I heard of the Rainbow before, but I wonder if it’s possible to replace that 8088 by a NEV V20 here (on IBM PC platform, some BIOS revisions are V20/V30 incompatible since they use one of those ~3 rare intel instructions not supported, so they require patching).
Because, the V20 has 8080 emulation mode, which some CP/M emulators for DOS can use.
It would be interesting to see if this could be useful in conjunction with the Z80 here.
The Z80 is a super set of the 8080 itself.
And if both CPUs are active simultaneously on same bus, the basic 8080 instructions could be understood by both of them.
Thanks for the article! Just finished watching the video. The mono/green pin situation was interesting and unexpected. 🙂
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)