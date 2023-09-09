If you’re an outdoors person, one of the earliest things you learned was probably that in-field water sources can’t always be trusted as drinkable. A clear mountain stream could have a dead sheep in it just upstream, for example. Maybe you learned to boil it, or perhaps add chemical tablets. Up-to-date campers have a range of filters at their disposal thanks to nanotechnology, but such devices aren’t the only options to avoid sickness. [BeraAjan] has built one using plant xylem.
The inspiration for this filter came from an MIT paper, and the plant xylem in question isn’t the thin layer we were expecting but a far thicker one found in young conifer branches. In fact, the whole twig without its bark is placed in a tube, and the water filters through it.
It’s fair to say that this isn’t the fastest of filters though, as you can see in the video below the break. He’s combined a few individual filters, but maybe it’s not for the easily bored.
Header image: USFWS, Public domain.
4 thoughts on “Clean Water, From A Plant-Based Filter”
My body consumes water faster than that contraption can deliver it.
And…
Where in the north woods will I find a half coconut 🥥 shell?
(an African swallow perhaps? )
B^)
Interesting. I read somewhere that even passing the water through a clean cloth reduced cholera instances by 50% in trials in India.
Similar to “Primitive Technology” where he filtered water through cane vines.
yeah sorry but no that’s not how xylem works i don’t buy it. will it filter out microscopic debris sure but the tracheids are way bigger than microbes and are not designed to conduct water primarily sideways through the pits as suggest in the article. my guess is faulty methodology and they simply squeezed the wood so much that the conductive surface basically shrinked to zero in effect creating a microscopic filter.
in addition if you need tubing and some decent pressure to make it work this has absolutely zero value in and outdoor or emergency situation.
