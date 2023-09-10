Industrial Surge Protector Teardown

Surge protectors are a common item in the modern household, but the Meanwell unit that [Big Clive] tears apart was clearly intended for commercial use. In fact, he mentions it was made for outdoor signage. Removing the rear panel didn’t help much — the entire unit was potted in resin — but that didn’t stop [Clive]. Removing the resin revealed only a few components surrounded by a sand-like substance.

There’s no circuit board inside. Components are just wired together before potting. The significant player inside is a metal oxide varistor with a thermal fuse. [Clive] draws out a schematic, which is deceptively simple. The two LEDs are an older style of green LED, and he explains why the choice of LED is important in this application. In typical operation, the LEDs light. If a fuse blows, at least one of the LEDs will extinguish.

Not all useful circuits have to be complicated. This is an excellent example of how a simple but well-constructed design can succeed commercially.

Not all surge protectors are built this well. If you need a refresher on how varistors work, we can help with that.