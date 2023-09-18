What Is Killing Cursive? Ballpoints. Probably.

I get it — you hate writing by hand. But have you ever considered why that is? Is it because typing is easier, faster, and more convenient here in 2023? Maybe so. All of those notwithstanding, I honestly think there’s an older reason: it’s because of the rise of ballpoint pens. And I’m not alone.
Bear with me here. Maybe you think you hate writing because you were forced to do it in school. While that may very well be, depending on your age, you probably used a regular wood-case pencil before graduating to the ballpoint pen, never experiencing the joys of the fountain pen. Well, it’s never too late.
A Brief History of Ballpoints
All things considered, ballpoint pens haven’t been around that long. Although American leather tanner John Loud patented a kind of ballpoint in 1888, it never took off.
A few decades and a few designs went by, but none of them made an indelible mark. These early pens were plagued with problems, mostly having to do with ink. Fountain pen ink is quite thin to facilitate flow, and you can’t put that in a ballpoint design — it will just leak out everywhere.
Then came Hungarian journalist László Bíró. For someone presumably on the go all the time chasing down stories, it’s easy to see how he would have wished for a more portable pen.
Together with his brother György, a chemist, they created the viscous, quick-drying ink that you
struggle with see today, beginning with newsprint inks. Eventually, they found the right combination of ink and ballpoint and created a pen that didn’t leak too badly. Biro’s biro took off (literally) when he sold 30,000 pens to the British Air Force, who were looking for a pen that would work at high altitudes.
Soon after, businessmen were profiting left and right, because they were free to manufacture ballpoints in their countries. Although Biro may have invented the first functional ballpoint pen, it was French businessman Marcel Bich of BiC who made it into the ubiquitous tool it is today. Bich not only profited from the ballpoint, his design and manufacturing techniques drove the price of them into the ground.
Fountains vs. Ballpoints
So, let’s get down to it. What are the pros and cons of fountain and ballpoint pens? Because they both definitely have their upsides and downsides.
First off, fountain pens are straight up delightful to use. You need way less pressure to produce strokes, which is easier on the hand and wrist. Wonder why your hand cramps so easily when writing? Blame the ballpoint.
With a fountain pen, you’ll find that letters flow into each other. This is because you have to lift the pen completely off the paper to get that ink to stop flowing. And depending on your abilities, messy cursive is arguably easier to read than messy print.
But there are downsides to fountain pens, unfortunately. Many of them leak easily whether they’re properly stored or not. They need to be refilled fairly often. The ink smudges easily, even if you’re not left-handed. And even the cheap ones can’t compare to the cost of a ballpoint pen.
But ballpoints have their benefits, too. They are extremely low-cost, so it doesn’t matter as much if they get lost. That low cost translates to convenience. On top of that, they usually don’t leak anymore. But ballpoints are basically bad for you. The thick ink required by the design of the thing means more pressure is needed from your poor hand and wrist. Again, if part of the reason you hate writing by hand is the cramping, well, take a look at your instrument.
So Why the Decline?
Can we really blame typewriters and computers for the decline in cursive? Or the fact that many schools in the United States don’t teach cursive or spend time on penmanship anymore? According to the archive of such hand-wringing articles, handwriting and cursive have been in decline since the 1960s, decades before the personal computer (but well within the age of the typewriter). But there’s more to it than that — people don’t need to write by hand as much anymore, and so they don’t. Checks, letters, and post cards immediately come to mind as things people once wrote quite often, and simply don’t anymore.
Studies have shown that writing by hand is better for learning and development than using a computer, and that doing so can lead to more brain activity during recall an hour later. From my own personal experience, I can vouch that this is true. What do you think?
I like using pencil, it doesn’t run if it gets wet.
I don’t hate writing.
No one I know hates writing.
Yeah, same here. Who hates writing? I didn’t realise that it was a thing that people hated until just now when I read the article. Never heard of that as a target of hate before. Whereas I know plenty of people who love writing.
Up to halfway the ’80-ies (and halfway my school career) I used the “Papermate” brand of ballpoint, and these were of a very high quality, but they just stopped making high quality pens. Then two or three steps down the ladder were the “Parker” pens. These have a lot more friction while writing, and they tend to accumulate blobs of ink near the tip that leave fat parts on your paper that also dry slowly and easily smear.
Yet another few steps down the ladder are the “Bic” pens (here in Europe), they work reasonably well but not great. After that all the nameless advertisement shit. It’s just hit and miss whether you can draw a line with those things.
But indeed. I do 98% or mabye more of the “writing” with my PC keyboard. It’s such a fuss to post something on the internet when your text is stuck to a flattened dead tree carcass.
Our Teachers back in the Grundschule and Mittelstufe tolds us that Ballpoint Pens is killing your Handwriting and years later i have to agree. A Fountain Pen forces you, if propper learned, to write readeable.
Writing things longhand is known to enhance recall.
The theory is that you exercise multiple sensory pathways while writing: you’re making the somatic movements, you’re feeling the movements as you make them, you’re mentally speaking the words as you write them, and you’re reading the words as they are written. This reinforces the information in several ways.
This is why you should write down your goals longhand, and not type them into a computer (or your phone). Your brain has a goal-seeking mechanism, and if you activate the multiple sensory pathways it tends to send a stronger signal to that mechanism. This will adjust your perceptual filter: sensory inputs that your brain decides is relevant to your goals will be presented to your conscious mind, while inputs that won’t contribute are ignored.
It can also be relaxing. Go online sometime and choose an interesting hand-script font and practice it for a few minutes. Maybe have one or two of those scripts in your mental back pocket to use when writing a note to your SO or boss or whatever – makes things a little bit more artistic and makes you a little more notable.
HaD is going to be more interesting with all the cursive posts.
That may certainly be a big part of it, but the timing is perhaps a bit late here. I’m 54 and as a military brat lived in many states, and Europe. And fountain pens were a cool old oddity to me already as a kid. The shame for younger folks these days is not just an issue with writing quickly. They don’t type quickly either. And the clear vibe is there: if you always have video and audio connections connected – great and cheap voice recognition and text-to-speech – why bother to read or write at all?
Kind of hard to believe. But I think reading for pleasure is already becoming considered an elitist activity. And I think reading and writing with any skill *at all* is on the edge.
In the late Seventies, used to like the Parker roller balls. These were better than the normal ones. Papermate also had those with the “heart”/pump that could write upside down. I also used sizes and hardnesses of mechanical pencils 0.3, 0.5 and 0.7 for technical drawing :)
This article doesn’t mention the Achilles heel of fountain pens (in my opinion). You can’t leave them uncapped, even for a few minutes. My wife bought me a beautiful fountain pen. It writes like a dream, and it’s never leaked, even when carried in a pocket. But to use it, you have to uncap it, write, and immediately recap it. You can’t sit and brainstorm for several minutes with it just sitting there, as it will dry up and require some effort to get it flowing again. As a result I rarely use it. Otherwise it’s fantastic.
There’s another huge difference between the two that should be mentioned. The angle you hold the pen at is much different for a fountain pen then for a ball-point. A ballpoint pen works best when held vertically. If the angle becomes too great it stops writing. A fountain pen is the opposite, it will barely work if held vertically. It works best when contacting the paper at a steep angle. I couldn’t tell you if one of them is superior ergonomically, but I can say that the grip feels very different between the two.
I come from the era where above the school blackboard was a long strip of paper showing cursive letter examples in upper and lower case. Penmanship was important. Later on in school I wrote with a fountain pen that was refilled with a plastic cartridge. I still write in a blend I call printed cursive which is very legible (wish my doctor could write that way). I am trying to find an article that talked about the benefits of physical writing helping with hand eye coordination and cognitive coupling… thought to words. I think lessons in penmanship (or penpersonship) should continue in schools. I do plan on opening an escape room where instructions will be in cursive next to a dial phone…. kids these days will never get out… 😂
Does ball-point pen ink actually dry or does it just soak into the paper? I like fountain pens but I don’t want to buy an expensive one because I’m always losing pens and the cheap ones don’t work well. I figure if they were good enough for Edsger Dykstra they are good enough for me.
My preference is also to avoid ball point. In the 1970’s and 80’s, I used a lot of rollerball types, but, for the life of me, can’t remember the brand anymore, as I gave up on them due to the combination of the quality declining and being able to get good fountain pens. I went through engineering school using rapidographs for their intended purpose that I always had several and they became a secondary regular writing tool. I still use fountain pens primarily for ink. I have way too many mechanical pencils and lead holders, as well, and there is always a 0.7mm Alvin Draftmatic in my pocket with HB or B2 leads. I MUCH prefer a good writing tool to a keyboard, and the core of my engineering life is still pencil and straightedge sketching. Final plans from the CAD, development, changes, and revision start with the HB on a print.
