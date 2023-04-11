IBM’s Selectric line of typewriters were quite popular in the 1960s, thanks in part to an innovation called the typeball which allowed for easy font changes on a single machine. Unfortunately, as if often the case when specialized components are involved, it’s an idea that hasn’t aged particularly well. The Selectric typewriters are now around 60 years old and since IBM isn’t making replacement parts, those restoring these machines have had to get somewhat creative like using a 3D printer to build new typeballs.
It sounds like it would be a simple, but much like the frustration caused with modern printers, interfacing automated computer systems with real-world objects like paper and ink is not often as straightforward as we would like. The main problem is getting sharp edges on the printed characters which is easy enough with metal but takes some more finesse with a printed plastic surface. For the print, each character is modelled in OpenSCAD and then an automated process generates the 3D support structure that connects the character to the typeball.
This process was easier for certain characters but got more complicated for characters with interior sections or which had a lot of sharp angles and corners. Testing the new part shows promise, although the plastic components will likely not last as long as their metal counterparts. Still, it’s better than nothing.
Regular Hackaday readers may recall that the ability to 3D print replacement Selectric typeballs has been on the community’s mind for years. When we last covered the concept in 2020 we reasoned that producing them on resin printers might be a viable option, and in the end, that does indeed seem to have been the missing element. In fact, this design is based on that same one we covered previously — it’s just taken this long for desktop resin 3D printing technology to mature enough.
5 thoughts on “IBM Selectric Typewriters Finally Get DIY Typeballs”
Actually the original ones I have seem to be made from metalized plastic. The coating is not that thick to keep them light enough as the acceleration they endure during typing is quite high.
This looks like a possible application for electroforming. Resin-print a negative of the required ball, then electroplate metal (probably Nickel) inside that.
It was a popular way to make memorial plaques and other complex, thin, one-off metal parts in Victorian times: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electroforming
There is an Instructable on the subject here: https://www.instructables.com/Copper-Electroforming-on-3d-Printed-PLAABS-Objects/
This seems like a good candidate for lost wax (burnable resin) casting.
Agreed. Can’t even imagine trying to squirt one of these out on an fdm printer…
I did the original project this is based off. At the time I only had a 0.4mm nozzle so the results weren’t great. I now have 0.3, 0.2 and 0.1mm nozzles but haven’t revisited the project to try them (too many others each wanting their timeslice lol).
I don’t think cast metal is the way to go, its going to be heavy compared to plastic and if it worked then IBM would have used that instead. Plating might be ok but these are limited use so there’s really no need to bother going to the extra effort.
Congratulations to Sam for persevering at getting the characters right!
