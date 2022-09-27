Cursing The Curse Of Cursive

Unlike probably most people, I enjoy the act of writing by hand — but I’ve always disliked signing my name. Why is that? I think it’s because signatures are supposed to be in cursive, or else they don’t count. At least, that’s what I was taught growing up. (And I’m really not that old, I swear!)
Having the exact same name as my mother meant that it was important to adolescent me to be different, and that included making sure our signatures looked nothing alike. Whereas her gentle, looping hand spoke to her sensitive and friendly nature, my heavy-handed block print was just another way of letting out my teen angst. Sometime in the last couple of decades, my signature became
K-squiggle P-squiggle, which is really just a sped-up, screw-you version of my modern handwriting, which is a combination of print and cursive.
But let’s back up a bit. I started learning to write in kindergarten, but that of course was in script, with separate letters. Me and my fellow Xennial zeigestians learned a specific printing method called D’Nealian, which was designed to ease the transition from printing to cursive with its curly tails on every letter.
We practiced our D’Nealian (So fancy! So grown-up!) on something called Zaner-Bloser paper, which is still used today, and by probably second grade were making that transition from easy Zorro-like lowercase Zs to the quite mature-looking double-squiggle of the cursive version. It was as though our handwriting was moving from day to night, changing and moving as fast as we were. You’d think we would have appreciated learning a way of writing that was more like us — a blur of activity, everything connected, an oddly-modular alphabet that was supposed to serve us well in adulthood. But we didn’t. We hated it. And you probably did, too.
A Fountain of Reinforcement
Was it the rote memorization of these hieroglyphs? The excruciating attention to detail that our teachers seemed to pay to our handwriting when it came to grading literally anything? Maybe it was the fact that in the States, there’s no real rite of passage attached to learning to write in either script or cursive, except that you escaped the bad marks in the penmanship department. Or maybe it was that regardless, eventually you got to use a pen instead of a pencil. I remember being stoked to write in thin lines of indelible blue ink instead of fuzzy, erasable graphite.
In other countries, kids are forced at some point to use fountain pens. According to Editor-in-Chief Elliot, the German kids all go to the store at some point and pick out their first fountain pen, which gave me an a-ha moment. Is this all that’s missing from the Stateside cursive debate? A little
bribery positive reinforcement? Yeah, maybe. If there’s one thing that’s easier with a fountain pen than a ballpoint, it’s the ability to make more creative letterforms. Fountain pens are all about dancing with different pressures to form thick and thin lines in proper balance, whereas hard-pressed ballpoints only produce darker, monoline letters.
The Connected History of Cursive
Believe it or not, cursive has gotten easier over time. From 1850 to 1925, the time of widespread adoption of the typewriter, everyone in the US learned Spencerian script, which is a wispy, high-contrast hand developed by one Platt Rogers Spencer. The Palmer method was meant to simplify Spencerian script, as was the competing Zaner-Bloser script, which was developed around 1900. Zaner-Bloser took over with its two distinct alphabets for print and cursive, but the wide differences between the two in the letterforms led to the development of D’Nealian in 1978. By adding ‘monkey tails’ to each print letter, children grew accustomed to the idea that letters could easily be connected together — and start to believe that cursive is much faster than print.
A Language More Private Than Pig Latin (or: Cursive Is Subversive)
One could certainly argue that it’s 2022 — we’re used to using keyboards of all stripes at this point, which is itself a skill whether you use ten fingers or two thumbs. We don’t leave notes for each other anymore so much as we send texts or even DMs from across the room. If we do handwrite something, it tends to be hasty and scrawled; a product of the time we’re living in. Writing by hand takes patience, even if you’re fast at it. Just one more thing in shortage these days.
So why bother to learn cursive instead of just a nice-looking print hand? Simply put, once you know what’s going on in cursive, you know what to look for, so you get good at reading all kinds of handwriting, cursive or otherwise. (It’s never too late to learn.) And generally speaking, writing in cursive is faster than writing in print.
And like the Boomers say, cursive looks like a foreign or secret language to many people under 25, so feel free to try to use it as one. (But if you really want to weed readers out, learn Gregg shorthand — it’s like cursive calculus, or advanced algebra, at least.) My mother most of her working life as a legal secretary, and she could probably keep up with a court reporter’s speed while taking dictation on her steno pad, at least until her hand cramped.
Print In a Digital World
Okay, forget cursive. Why even write by hand anymore when you could takes notes this or that way with your phone or laptop? If you really want to learn or remember something, you just can’t beat writing it down.
We haven’t even begun to talk about the analog-to-digital conversion aspect of merging historically handwritten documents within the world of OCR, talked about the irony of handwriting fonts, or even argued that hard in defense of having nice handwriting. So join me for part two, won’t you?
20 thoughts on “Cursing The Curse Of Cursive”
Learned Z-B in grammar school, never any good (they forced me to use my right hand, so I have no idea what other outcome there could have been), and went back to block print as soon as I could. Then, junior high came. One english teacher REQUIRED script. Not block letters. Not typed (I was moderately decent on the old Royal by then). Script. Needless to say, this did not go well. Then high school. Required typing for english class, had access to a computer and printer (IBM 360 with Decwriter or band printer. I didn’t have a type ball for the selectric terminal), but if it came from the computer it was cheating, so back to the Royal I went. Drafting class (and auto and machine shops) was the only place I fit in.
I do not miss script, but I am glad I learned and can read it.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/6/60/Schulausgangsschrift_1968.png
As perfected and simplified 54 years ago, this is what I learned.
The “simplified” it a bit more (dumb it down, I’d say) and call it “Vereinfachte Anfangsschrift” or so was, man was haben die sich da gedacht :(. I cannot see how that should be easier as the one I learnt years ago … 2 Kids in der Grundschule
Ok, in that image, what the heck is the glyph between the lower case S and lowercase T?
Is that just a mistake, or did i miss something learning cursive?
Had to take cursive writing in school 40 years ago, the only time I actually used cursive is to sign my name but at a glance it looks like E with a wagging tail then a C with a longer wagging tail.
No matter what I did in school, I found writing in cursive was much slower so I tended to not write in cursive at all, flummoxing my teacher throughout middle and high school. They did admit my homework were much easier to read than most other’s homework.
I learned cursive, but as soon as I found myself in classes where nobody cared I switched to print. The reason was simple: it was faster for me to write (I didn’t have to think about letter formations or how to link them together), and – most importantly for the dysgraphic kid I was – hurt my hand less.
Mind, the operative word is “less”. It still hurt, and as soon as I discovered that I could type stuff I never looked back. No keyboard has, or will, ever caused me the kind of deep-joint pain I get from even just a few minutes of writing by hand.
Oh, do I ever recall the pain of cursed writing. It was so bad, that one day in grade ~4 I just stopped, and refused to do it anymore. It hurt less to have my hand hit for printing than to perform cursed writing. Eventually my teachers have up.
In Grades 1 & 2, our printing was block letters, not the curved letters in the first image. Somewhere about grade 3 I learned to write cursive. The letters looked a lot like those in the second picture. Eventually, my upper case became a mix of those in the image & sloppy block, but the lower case all stayed a lot like the image. I recently found some of my handwriting from about 6-7 years after high school – my writing, while not beautiful, was clear and easy to read. That went downhill once I started using a typewriter and computers in a work environment. Today I bemoan my poor handwriting – what I write today is incomprehensible tomorrow.
On a different reply, I cannot find a definition for “zeigestians”. The only place Google finds the word is in this article.
The Zaner-Bloser link does not go to a paper description, but to a method of teaching cursive writing.
Today I will remind them about Russian cursive:
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-5Fc8ar4t4NI/XaSHIcKacPI/AAAAAAAAs64/vwUUPXxu41kexDW3LAhvxNr61Scfw_gJACLcBGAsYHQ/s640/cursive.jpg
Strange reading people saying they write slower in cursive. IMHO I can’t see how because with regular text you have to pick up and put down the pen for every letter. Doesn’t matter much anyways these days they dont teach cursive anymore in school anyways. Wonder how this generation is going to sign their name.
Talking of signing, I had a sitch a few years back, forgetting exactly what it was for, anyway the personality was a jobsworth bureaucrat, I had to sign something, I signed it. Then she was all “No, so I can read your name” so I block capital printed it next to it…. “NO, like you sign, but so I can read it” so for a frigging third time, I did a half printed “signature” that was nothing like my signature, and she muttered but accepted it.
I leaned cursive and for quite a while I used it all the time. When I started more math and science I learned to print very fast (We called script “printing” and cursive “writing”.). And I switched to fountain pens and rqpidographs to eliminate hand strain. Note: if you strain or cramp while writing with a fountain pen you are doing it wrong.
Teaching high school for some years after 2000 I realized this is just not taught anymore. Every student had their own ridiculous knot of fingers, fist, and writing instrument and only a few could write legibly. It is a shame because you can write all day if you know how to fold a fountain pen and move your arm instead of your wrist. You mention changing line width with pressure. I would call that using a nib for calligraphy or something like that. I use a fountain pen with close to zero pressure, which is the main advantage.
Here is a hint for the I/me thing. “Me and my fellow Xennial zeigestians learned a specific…” separate or rearrange. You wrote “Me learned a specific…” and it is good form to put yourself second “My fellow Xennial zeigestians and I learned a specific…” depending on emphasis.
But today I am quite out of practice and stumble in writing. In fact I’m moving more and more to dictating to my computer. If I live long enough I’ll forget how to type!
They had us do these exercise forms (non-letter squiggles) before cursive teaching began. For some reason, I was best in the class at those, but my cursive was middling. At high school, 80% of the teachers hated cursive, so I got knocked back to a semi-joined print. Then as information flow got more intense last years and heading into college, I was struggling to write fast enough, and it degraded to something near MD levels. I don’t know if a quick, flowing cursive would have helped all that much, it was formula dense by then.
I was horrified anew with my writing a few months back, when I was on the phone and jotted down some info… OMG do I have neural degeneration or something, surely I don’t write that bad.. took me way too long to realise why… I used my left hand, I’m right hand dominant. Though I call myself “sesquidextrous” one and a half handed, since I have fairly good co-ordination with my left hand, more than some, but it’s not as good as my right for full ambi… dunno if it would level up with more practice.
I just read an article by a college professor. He said he would write notes on student papers in cursive.
Also, on cards and in letters.
His students would come up to him and ask him what he wrote to them.
I think being able to at least read cursive is a must.
And they are starting again to teach it in K-8.
Hmmm some comments remind me of my Catholic Nun reinforced painful learning experiences in cursive. Cursive is supposed to be slow as it is a showy laborius form of communication. Nobody got time for that today.
It’s the Palmer method or nothing, baby! I had terrible handwriting in school. Then I went to college and majored in engineering. They made us stop writing in cursive and print. After a while, I couldn’t write cursive any more at all. Good riddance!
I went to Fresno State. Worked in civil engineering for 32 years at Geotechnical Engineering-Testing in Mobile, Al.
I also had my engineering graphic courses.
in 1979 it was all by hand!
I never forgot how to write or read cursive.
Plus, I have good printing skills to boot.
I did write my course papers on an old mechanical typewriter though.
I can use AutoCAD, Excel, and many other computer programs in the geotechnical profession.
In college those were the days of IBM punch cards, Fortran, Cobol, and I guess a form of Basic.
I can program in Basic, C, C++, Python, and am learning Rust.
Just for fun on Rust as I am now retired.
I’m a lefty. I still suspect that cursive is not as friendly to left handed writing since you are pushing the pen or pencil and not pulling it back across the paper. Since some left-handers write with the arm curved in an odd angle over the paper which results in them dragging rather than pushing the pen, it seems likely that the characters are better written when pulling back the pen rather than pushing.
I’ve blamed my always poor penmanship on being left handed. Besides the poor legibility of my writing I also find others cursive writing also hard to read. While cursive may be faster for some, I’m not quite sure the difficulty others would have reading it makes the additional speed worth it. If the whole purpose of the writing was for someone else to read it then any “improvements” in the process should not reduce the text’s ability to be read.
The US Declaration of Independence is written in a clean, careful, flowing script. I think there are very few who would argue that a plain text version is faster and easier to read.
Cursive writing should be relegated to caligraphy. As a stylized form of writing that places a higher importance to style over function. If you’re jotting something down, consider who is going to read it and make sure that what you put down is not misunderstood or difficult to understand.
My mom had the most beautiful cursive writing that I have ever seen. It was like music on a page. I learned cursive in second grade I think and loved it. I got my first fountain pen at about 12 years old and used it all through high school. In freshman year I took drafting and fell in love with the block letters and the ability to make it look like it was machine made. Any reports or papers I had to write in school were done in cursive with the fountain pen and teachers would allow me to write in cursive while telling others they had to write in block. By the way the first time you pull out your bottle of ink to refill the pen you get alot of questions. I still write in cursive sometimes just to stay good but most everything else I write in beautiful drafting block letters because anyone can read it. I no longer have a fountain pen as they have gotten ridiculus in price. :(
Thank you – nearly 50 years ago in the UK I was taught D’Nealian cursive almost exactly as you show, including wacky capital Q, and with a fountain pen and special lined paper, but never knew it had a name!
Try writing “minimum” in it – pretty unreadable.
