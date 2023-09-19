Most people use their computer to run pre-packaged programs: usually a web browser, games, or office applications. Whether the machine is a PC or a Mac, they don’t generally write their own software. For them, the computer is an appliance, and they do what their computer allows them to do.
It shouldn’t have to be that way, if only programming were easier. The Eclectic Light Company has a fascinating article looking at the various attempts that Apple has made to lure their users into creative programming.
Probably the most familiar of them all is AppleScript, with its origins in late 1993. Or maybe you’re thinking of Hypertalk, the scripting component of 1987’s Hypercard. That would go on to be a mainstay of mid-1990s multimedia software, but while it’s fallen by the wayside it’s AppleScript which still has support in the latest MacOS.
The biggest surprise for us lies in the forgotten products. 1989’s Prograph graphical language looks amazing. Was it simply before its time? In the modern era, Apple describes the reach of Shortcuts diplomatically: “its impact has so far been limited”.
Maybe the most forward-thinking line on programming from Apple came in 2007, even if it wasn’t recognized as such. The original iPhone didn’t have any third-party apps, and instead developers were supposed to write web apps to take advantage of the always-connected device. Would that be such a bad piece of advice to give a non-developer writing software for their Mac today?
23 thoughts on “Normal Users Don’t Code On Their Mac, But Apple Keeps Trying”
Nice click bait.
It wouldn’t be such bad advice … if Apple’s browser wasn’t such a rotten piece of garbage.
Jenny, you’ve accidentally published your scratch pad.
When looking at the SH@T code, I clean up at the moment…. Please, don’t let users get ANYWHERE NEAR coding… That’s only gonna FRAKK up even more…
There is still hope that non-programmers will be able to exercise creativity through some sort of “programming.” Graphical programming was a red herring in my mind (though MaxDSP and LabView still have avid fans). The “programs” they yield invariably end up reading like a tangle. Scratch-like blocks programming environments are somewhat better, if only for keeping syntax errors from being a distraction. But it’s thinking like a programmer that’s been the continual challenge. Enter AI. By no means perfect, but ChatGPT has shown its promise, and future “conversational” programming assistants look to be just around the corner. It will still require a back and forth for humans to get the results they want, but they will get by with a little help from their bots.
The article, without saying it directly, shows exactly what the problem is – A history of questionably backward compatible solutions that were introduced and *discontinued again* at will. Once you have gotten wise to that, you know to not touch Apple’s tools with a ten foot pole when it comes to what to invest your time and effort into.
This ^
click bait title aimed at inflaming Apple vs others. Then the very 1st line doesn’t even support the whole focus of the title.
MacOS, Windows, and Linux all have their coding tools even though most people don’t usually code on any of them. Though Linux probably has a higher percentage than the others due to the technical nature of many that run it.
I code for Linux, using my Mac. Does that make me abnormal?
(I ssh into Linux boxes spread all over the house using the lovely 27″ Retina display. But it has to be admitted that I don’t use any of the Apple programming tools)
The most underappreciated programming languages are spreadsheets. The are a different paradigm than functional, imperative, object-oriented or logic programming languages we know, but they are definitely programming languages in their own right. And they probably have more programmers than all the other programming languages together.
Yup, put together a little spreadsheet for my boss to track some of our activities.
In 1989 or 1990 perhaps, I modeled a complex manufacturing process with Lotus 1-2-3. Had plenty of recycle loops requiring constant recalcs. So I wrote macros on top of that which automatically changed the inputs and recalc’d thousands of times until the change in the outputs was below some threshold I had set. The macros also made their own spreadsheet of all the input levels tested and the resultant converged outputs. Showed it to my bosses who barely knew how to use computers and their jaws hit the desk. I ended up getting a company award for that one. :-)
I used to think I was skilled in Excel because I could get it to do a lot of my homework for me, and display the steps. Then I stumbled into the user groups who were writing side scrolling games that played like a Mario or Sonic port to Excel.
That being said, CSV files that can make database calls, manipulate that data, and post it to another tab for other applications to grab is a highly underrated feature. Around 2008 we were using spread sheets to pull GPS data from a MySql server, translate it to a format Google Earth liked, and updating our KMZ/KML files. I think we were limited to 100 entries a time because we couldn’t justify the cost of the “pro” version, but it was still a hell of a lot faster than have a room full of interns fat finger the data over line by line.
Um.. no.
In a time when the desktop isn’t “sexy” and everyone wants to write for mobile devices Apple is downright hostile to anyone wanting to write to the iPhone.
The best time to start to code is as a kid. And kids don’t have money. But to run your code on an iPhone, even one that you have bought and own yourself the last I checked required a $100 membership fee. The best you can do without that is to run in a shitty emulator. And this in a time where every other platform has robust development environments available for free.
And that’s not to mention all the hoops to getting something into their store. Which is the only way they allow to share your creation, even just with a friend. It doesn’t have to be about marketing and business.
Maybe back in the day when Jenny’s examples were new Apple encouraged coding. Maybe?
Today Apple is just another shitty company with too much power using it to breed it’s people to be mindless consumers, not creatives.
“The best time to start to code is as a kid. And kids don’t have money. ”
But most do have a browser. Yup, Javascript and all the other stuff right at one’s fingertips.
> But to run your code on an iPhone, even one that you have bought and own yourself the last I checked required a $100 membership fee.
You apparently haven’t “checked” for quite a while. That hasn’t been the case since the release of iOS 9, eight years ago.
“Normal” users can’t code. They think differently than programmers and are a bad match for programming.
There is a certain pedantic trait in programming that must match the pedantic trait of programmers. It is the eye for the global while, at the same time, having the eye for the detail. Programmers care about content and the expression of it in exact algorithmic terms. Programming is the abstract and concrete merged into a performance of action.
Best advice, stop trying to get “normal” people to program. It is a disaster, each and every time.
This ^ is so well said, I simply couldn’t agree more!
I’m sure there will be some kind of test keeping normals in the Muggle world.
🤣
I guess they are trying to avoid that old “not a real computer” bullet getting fired at them. Where the feeling of the day way back, was that anything that you could not program native code on was “not a real computer”
Clickbait and no hack. Wtf Is this?
Serious question, Jenny – did the idea for this article come in through the tip line or via some other mechanism?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)