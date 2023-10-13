[Icamtuf] has been working on a prototyping run of a project, which involves getting PCBs made by several low volume PCB manufacturing companies. After receiving the boards, he analyzed the results and produced an interesting analysis.
The project he is working on is Sir-Box-A-Lot, a Sokoban gaming console clone that we’ve covered before. It uses an AVR128DA28 microcontroller to emulate the original box-pushing game and drive the OLED display. He ordered PCBs from OSHPark, DigiKey Red, JLCPCB, PCBWay and Aisler.
There were pros and cons for each of the services: OSHPark produced the nicest-looking boards, but at the highest cost. DigiKey Red had a flawless solder mask, but a rather sloppy-looking silkscreen and shipped the boards covered in adhesive gunk. JLCPCB was fast, shipping the boards in less than 7 days, but the smaller details of the silkscreen were blurry and the solder mask was thinner than the others. The solder mask from PCBWay was very slightly misaligned but was thicker than most, and they were the only ones who queried a badly shaped hole to see what [Icamtuf] wanted to do: the others just made assumptions and made the boards without checking.
To be fair, this analysis is based on a single PCB design ordered once, and it is possible that some companies were having a bad day. So, there are no clear winners and I wouldn’t make a choice based on this alone. But the analysis is well worth a read if you want to know what to look out for on your own PCBs.
4 thoughts on “An In-Depth Comparison Of Hobby PCB Manufacturers”
For me a significant factor is “EU-based” or “offers IOSS”.
Aisler is good and EU based. „Europackage“ shipping from JLCPCB includes pre-paid import customs – works great.
I think it is fair to mention the JLC and PCBway are manufactured in prototype PCB factories and the quality of esp the silkscreen/soldermask is a bit less. With JLC you can choose a better silkscreen, can’t see it immediately with PCBway.
Also when choosing ENIG as finish in opposite to HASL will add to the quality. Would be fairer to compare the ENIG finish of JCL and PCBway to the others.
I’ve only used a manufacturing service once, and it was JLCPCB, primarily because of their absurdly cheap assembly service — they have a library of parts which are permanently loaded into the assembly machines, so if you restrict your design to use just these parts you save on a lot of setup costs. My application was super simple, basically a voltage converter hat for a Raspberry Pi with a special form factor, and it turned out to be cheaper for me to build the converters out of raw mosfets than to use a dedicated IC (I couldn’t find any they had in stock). For hobby stuff where you’re making very small quantities this does actually matter.
Quality-wise I am in no position to judge, but the boards looked great and worked first time. I was honestly surprised, but that was mainly because my design worked.
I’d love to find an EU-based service for quicker turnaround but haven’t seen anything remotely comparable pricing (i.e. less than a factor of three times more expensive!).
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)