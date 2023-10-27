Build An Easy Replica Of HAL 9000

Adafruit’s PropMaker Feather is a microcontroller board designed specifically for building props with electronic features. Thus, what better way to show it off than by building a nifty replica of the most menacing AI ever to roam this solar system? That’s right, it’s the Adafruit HAL9000 build!
Following the 80/20 rule, this version is intended to be reasonably authentic while remaining affordable and easy to build. It’s built around Adafruit’s existing Massive Red Arcade Button, which looks like a decent simulacra of HAL9000’s foreboding, perceptive lens. It’s placed in a case assembled from laser-cut acrylic, with a neat inkjet-printed label on top. Where previously, sound effects were courtesy of an Arduino Uno with a Wave Shield, this version uses the PropMaker Feather, based on the RP2040, instead. It’s actually possible to assemble with zero soldering thanks to quick-connect wires and screw terminals on the PropMaker Feather.
Fundamentally, if you’re building a simple prop that needs audio or LEDs, the PropMaker Feather could be a useful tool for the job. Alternatively, consider building a HAL replica with more capability, like controlling your home. Just don’t give it too much responsibility—we all know how that ends. Video after the break.
HAL9000 is the most imaginatively conceived movie character, my obsession since 1968, when I first saw the film. Since then I have made many replicas, here is the last one:
https://hackaday.io/project/162030-hall-9000-replica
It IS so freaking awesome! Congrats!
Lovely gadget! I’m always impressed with the stuff Adafruit comes up with.
I certainly understand why they want the gadget to change light intensity while speaking as it is otherwise rather dull and boring … it is just that the original HAL 9000 *was* rather dull and boring (effect-wise) with only the domed lens and the red ring of light around the yellow centre — and absolutely no change in intensity. (Sorry to be a spoil-sport.)
