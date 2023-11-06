3D-Printed LED Wall Clock Does Lots With Little

This wall clock built by [Alf Müller] is lovely, using two NeoPixel rings to mark the time by casting light onto a 3D-printed ring. The blue shows the minutes, made more discrete by a grid inside the ring. The green shows the hours. [Alf] has provided the code so you can rework the color scheme. It might be interesting to add seconds with the red LEDs, or perhaps a countdown triggered by a touch sensor…
The clock is built from two Adafruit Neopixel rings, each with 60 LEDs. These are mounted on a 3D-printed shield that directs and softens the light to create the time elements. It is all driven by an ESP8266 controller, running a program that grabs the time from an NTP server and translates that into LEDs. The code is provided, and [Alf] has documented it nicely so you can easily change the time zone, colors, or other elements.
This does remind us of [andrei erdei]’s time strip clock, but it is a bit easier to read.
Nice, looks like the one I made using wled and my own 3d printed design to hold the leds (only one strip of 60 that shines outward), with wled you get a clock, a wake light, IoT triggers, your own preset pallete/fx/speed combos and an absolute boatload of animated effects, dmx and a bunch of other protocols too iirc.
Do you have a link to your project write-up?
I don’t unfortunately but WLED is a big project that Aircookie has been running for years, you can download the source/binaries here:
https://github.com/Aircoookie/WLED
there’s also an android app, or you can just access the same functions via the IP address or whatever name you’ve given your wled install.
WLED also has an active discord and the source is regularly updated, there’s also a huge wiki for it on github too. There’s probably a reddit sub as well.
