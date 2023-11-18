Have you ever wondered how induction cooking works? A rotating magnetic field — electrically or mechanically — induces eddy currents in aluminum and that generates heat. When [3D Sage] learned this, he decided to try to 3D print some mechanical rigs to spin magnets so he could try cooking with them.
We doubt at all that this is practical, but we have to admit it is fun and there are some pretty impressive 3D prints in the video, too. The cook surface, by the way, is tiny, so you won’t be prepping a holiday meal on it. But there’s something super charming about the tiny breakfast on a plate produced by a printed magnetic “stove.” We would be interested to know how much power this setup consumed and how much heat was produced compared to, say, just using a big resistor to heat things up.
We’ve heard that induction heating is efficient, but this setup is a bit unconventional. If cooking things isn’t your bag, you can use induction for soldering, too.
3 thoughts on “Cooking With Magnets And 3D Printing”
Looks like a recycled video idea.
Many Moving Magnets Melting Metal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8PxXZoHTVU
Cody is great but he did not invent induction heating
Yes, Cody did not invent induction heating. But Cody accomplished something most of us never will. He used spinning magnets to explain a technology that would be hard for most of us to understand if explained any other way.
This is the best hack I’ve read in a long time!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)