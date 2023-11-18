Cathode-Retro is a collection of shaders and sample C++ code for reliving the glorious days when graphics were composite video signals displayed on a CRT screen. How? By faking it in software and providing more configuration options than any authentic setup ever had.
Not satisfied with creating CRT-style color images with optional scanlines and TV picture controls like tint and saturation, Cathode-Retro can emulate more nuanced elements as well.
The tool includes the ability to imitate things like the slight distortion of a period-correct curved screen, the subtle effects of different methods CRT displays used to actually work (such as shadow mask vs aperture grille), and even taking into account the slight distortion of light refracting imperfectly through the glass face of the CRT. There’s even options for adding noise and ghosting, which may spark some artistic ideas.
If all you need is software to recreate an old-school CRT terminal, we have you covered. But if your needs are a bit more low-level, Cathode-Retro might be what you’re missing.
5 thoughts on “Bringing Back The CRT TV Experience In Software”
The other day I was reminiscing about the Vertical and Horizontal Hold controls on old TVs. Modern TVs don’t need them, but it sure was nice back in the day to solve a problem so easily. 😉
[edit] but fixing pincushion problems was not so easy.
B^)
Not to mention purity and convergance. Convergance became far more important when people started hooking video games and computers to CRT TVs. All of a sudden, having the red, green, and blue line up perfectly at the edges and corners of the screen became far more important. People would often expect the impossible out of cheaply made color TVs.
Agree!
I, for one, do not miss the wight of a 19″ CRT. Trinitron monitors were great, but they took up half your desk and gave you a workout if you ever had to move them. I love my 24″ 4k LCD monitor. Reminiscing is great, but thank you, modern tech for letting me see my work more clearly and saving power and weight!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)