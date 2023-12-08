Check Your Board: Call For Submissions

As both beginning hackers and Silicon Valley investors alike keep discovering, there are a lot of differences between hardware and software. One important difference is cost of iterating over a design. In software, you can comfortably rerun your build process and push updates out near instantly to tons of users. In hardware, all of that costs money, and I do mean, it costs way more money than you’d want to spend.
When I see people order boards that could never work because of some fundamental design assertions, with mistakes entirely preventable, it hurts. Not in an “embarrassment” way – it’s knowing that, if they asked someone to take a look at the design, they could’ve received crucial feedback, pulled the traces on the board differently or added some components, and avoided spending a significant chunk of money and time expecting and assembling a board that has a fundamental mishap.
Every thing like this might set a beginner back on their hacker journeys, or just have them spend some of their valuable time, and we can do a ton to prevent that by simply having someone experienced take a look.
We Don’t Do This Often Enough
When it comes to hacker communities, an underappreciated part of what we can do for fun is design review, and it helps if we offer it actively. If people don’t know they can ask others for design review, they might not ask at all, and knowing that they can is certainly a confidence boost for people going for their first PCB design.
It’s also yet another way we can pass knowledge down to newcomers – through demonstrating PCB design tactics, techniques and tricks, and also ways to spot and prevent mistakes before they appear, that so many of us had to develop the hard and painful way.
This isn’t just about individually reviewing boards – it’s about having a design review culture, where we have a set of practices showing how people can ask for advice, and how other people are supposed to give it. For instance, it can be tricky to remember to focus on what matters, and talk about what the board designer actually wants to achieve.
I’m no expert, and, I’ve been doing design review here and there online for over a year now, so I think it’d be fun to talk about how we can address beginners’ design mishaps quickly, while meeting what they expect. It’s also certain that, the more eyes we get on any given board, the more things we can all learn about how to make it better!
Send Them In!
So, here’s my proposal. You send in your PCB designs. They don’t have to be your first designs, but it’s nice if they are. Ideally, there will be a problem still to be solved. If there’s something that we can all learn from, we’ll feature it and ask the community for help. Ideally, we could, over time, form a small collection of common PCB mishaps, and a series of fun articles.
Here’s a few asks. First, it has to be open-source, and not just schematics-available, though I will also be taking a look at schematics. Also, I’d greatly prefer KiCad over anything else, purely because that’s what I’m personally laser focused on working with. GitHub / GitLab / any other repo is the best option, but I never turn my nose at a sketchy link with a zip archive!
Send your link or files to the tips line, and put
[design review] in the title!
As a side question – are you in a community that does design review for each other and newcomers? If so, what do you have to share? And, if not, what are your thoughts anyway?
This is a great idea. I’m a software guy, slowly trying to find my way in the hardware world.
What I’ve noticed is that in software, there’s an abundance of useful help out there – articles, clear documentation, code you can grab and take apart, helpful people on forums etc – so it’s easy to learn new things. You do get a certain amount of geek ‘snobbery’ but it’s not so bad that you can’t make progress and by and large people are cool.
This isn’t true of hardware – now my electronics and embedded knowledge is somewhat rudimentary, but I’m here trying to learn and make progress. But, truth be told, I’m fed up searching for an answer to a problem or for some explanation of something I don’t get and finding others asking similar questions on boards and being met with distain for daring to disturb the knowledgeable electronics nerds, or the customary aggressive ‘read the datasheet’. As if datasheets ever make any sense to any mortal person! Especially when it’s some transistor question, where often the datasheet is rammed full of crazy graphs that I’m sure must make sense to someone somewhere – but honestly I don’t know what VgsHzVolts against temperature current cutoff differential parsec meters are, no matter how fuzzy the graph on the datasheet is. Maybe I don’t want to know badly enough, I just want my humble circuit to work so I can get on with the software side that I understand.
But I digress. Having some friendly way for people like myself to get our terrible mistakes pointed out so we can learn and move forward would be brilliant! I will endeavour over the weekend to get one of my current projects into a state fit for submission.
Datasheets are one of the most difficult parts of design. Sometimes not all the info is there, sometimes wrong info (or none).
Learning that part is very important though. Not everything in the datasheet is relevant to what you may be doing. Some are very important and not made clear that they are.
Syntax is difficult sometimes. Just like code. Need to know what the words mean.
And yeah…sometimes the best answer is “read the datasheet”…then read it again…then after you think you are done and have a prototype in your hand…read it again just to find that one sentence you missed.
Hardware can be hard :) I prefer it myself though.
For sure, point taken.
I understand what you’re saying – there’s no substitute for understanding the parts and the theory of how they work.
I’m very much still in the caveman ‘copy circuit block and paste next to other circuit block’ design style, rather than have deeper knowledge of what I’m actually doing, and I end up with a lot of dead boards that I then debug and iterate. My last big project happened this way, and it took 2 years and a fair bit of money to realize it, and I still have no idea how some of it works ha!
I iterate with a lot of guess work until it does what I need, then I move on, often never really understanding why the change I made in the last iteration actually solved the problem.
I think this happens out of simple necessity – I’m focused on ‘make the thing’, rather than the learning. There’s so little time to ‘make the thing’ that I don’t have time to learn all the stuff that would make ‘make the thing’ quicker!
It’s maddening.
I often start with reviewing sample circuits first. In my head it is often better to understand than the datasheet.
Then just like is often done in code I search the part number and see what others have done online publicly…but just like code you can’t just trust it. Sometimes you are being linked to a broken schematic but it can give you a rough idea of what is going on. Then the hard work starts where you need to verify everything isn’t exceeding any ranges from the datasheet.
Finding a good community like what is being discussed is a great idea. There are many who are willing to help but they are scattered between different forums/chats.
During the development of the V2 Smoothieboard doing review and test was a large part of my work.
At a certain point I started using the Github issues to log the problems we were having and how we fixed them. One in particular was especially annoying and there was only one sentence in the datasheet (mixed in the middle of a paragraph) that warned about it. https://github.com/Smoothieware/Smoothieboard2/issues/30
If you are doing the testing and documentation anyways (like you would for a customer) it is very easy to upload to the project for future designers to take note of. As well as keep track of how/who/when the fix was applied to the project. And all you need to do to review is look at the closed issues.
I know many people who review projects for people but it is quite often on a case by case basis. Although, there is plenty of need out there. Even if it just starts as a forum/guide on how to get started…then have developers write pages on more advanced topics. Good way to get activity across projects too (i.e. kicad dev writes an article explaining a feature or process).
That resistor issue is all too painful.
Going over ADC datasheets and now NXP microcontroller datasheets I find so many small details like that and they are often just a single line, or an annotation in the reference design schematic.
This pin cannot be tied to ground, this is a ferrite bead and not an inductor or resistor, this pin needs this capacitor, must be exactly this spec and within *this* far of the component and tied to the center ground pad!
Sometimes I see these in the datasheet, sometimes in an application note, sometimes in a specific assembly addennum.
The only thing I have learned so far is that really good documentation is REALLY DAMN DIFFICULT and honestly as long as it is printed somewhere I am thankful, it just means I do a lot of reading and usually end up with my own notebook of comments and details.
Best ones are the ones they don’t really tell you about that you get to find out for yourself if you are not watching closely.
“Sure…this ADC pin works but since it is right next to the PHY clock on the MCU it is nearly impossible to filter all the noise”
Little stuff like that seems a bit obvious once you experience it though.
Docs are really hard. Especially on complex stuff. But every time you are reading 100 pdf datasheets open in your tabs…remember at least it isn’t databooks anymore.
At our department i am the guy you ask when your pcbs or circuits are not working. I got so much of THESE pcbs that i instructed my boss to force everybody to submit their designs to me before ordering pcbs and parts.
The e-waste we produce has gone down significantly.
I have one big problem with PCB reviews in my experience: if you post your design on a forum or chat for people to comment, they will invent a lot of superficial problems by just looking at the board, and will never find that one problem that actually makes the board not work.
So you will be sent on a fool’s errand of rounding off corners, adding a bigger battery, adding dozens of completely unnecessary capacitors and ESD-protection diodes, swapping RX and TX so many times, that you can’t even remember how they were initially, and generally pandering to the different opinions and tastes of the people reviewing the design. You end up with a lot of stress, having to defend your design decision that are perfectly fine, and distracted from the actual issues. Bikeshedding galore.
Better save yourself the stress and the time, and just accept that your first design is not going to work, leave room for bodges on it, and order it at small quantity. Oh, and test with a breadboard, or, better, some universal breakouts, before ordering, too. Because your reviewers sure are not going to.
Just worked on a board where the design was laid out from a reference document in the chip vendor’s data sheet. Should have worked but didn’t. Scoured the data sheet and app notes but couldn’t find anything that could be causing the failure. I did notice that the “demo board” layout had a ground plane with stitching throughout and began to suspect switching noise as the culprit. Lifted the chip’s VCC pin and wired it directly to the power connector and it began working.
The engineer that laid out the board said the wire shouldn’t have done anything, but the proof is that it now works. It just goes to show a little observation, suspicion and experience is sometimes the best way to find a fix. The other lesson is not to discount the seemingly “unnecessary” advice from others.
TI is the worst. Great chips, but you have to get everything *just right* or they won’t work worth a damn.
I’m currently fighting a static issue on a battery operated machine – I’d love a hardware review :-)
