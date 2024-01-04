Although an internal combustion engine-based generator isn’t exactly one of the most complicated contraptions, any time that you combine something that produces power with electrical devices, you generally like to know how safe it is. Even more so when it’s a $139 generator you got off Amazon, like the PowerSmart 1200 Watt (1000 continuous) that the [Silver Cymbal] took a gander at recently. They used an expensive professional power analyzer to look at more than just the basic waveform of the 120 VAC output to figure out what kind of devices you’d feel comfortable connecting to it.
On the unit there is a single AC output, which a heater got attached to serve as a load during testing, but before that, the properties out of the output voltage were analyzed without any load. This showed a highly erratic waveform, as the generator clearly was unable to synchronize and produced a voltage within a wide range, immediately disqualifying it for connecting to sensitive electronics. Things got less dire once the load was hooked up and turned up to use up a big chunk of the available continuous power.
Although being far from a perfect sine wave, the output now looked much better, with all properties including the total harmonic distortion (THD) being just a hair over 20% and hitting just over 60 Hz on the frequency.
Definitely not a great result, but as a cheap unit to keep around for powering things like heaters and power tools that aren’t too fussy about how clean the power is, one could do a lot worse.
3 thoughts on “How Good Is The Cheapest Generator On Amazon?”
It’s also a 2-cycle engine, which has a heinously dirty exhaust and I’m baffled that they’re even still legal to sell. Please, please don’t run one of these.
I know it will sound controversial but THD is not that important, even plain square wave will be “filtered”/utilized by modern electronics ( absolutely no way to harm them contrary to all misinformation ), and big motors already have capacitors attached to them anyway so this whole perfect sine is either marketing or overcorrection of some sort… Yes as engineers we strive to have best thing possible but that is not always needed, worth pursuing. Most homes have worse sine in outlets….
I’m trying to think where this would be of significance, maybe with a capacitive dropper?
Otherwise of course it will be noisy, but that isn’t too important.
I’m glad odd and even harmonics were brought up as per the tube amp lot :)
