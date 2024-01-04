The World Of Web Browsers Is In A Bad Way

There once was a man who invented a means for publishing scientific documents using hypertext. He made his first documents available from his NeXT cube, and a lot of the academics who saw them thought it was a great idea. They took the idea, expanded it, and added graphics, and pretty soon people who weren’t scientists wanted to use it too. It became the Next Big Thing, and technology companies new and old wanted a piece of the pie.
You all know the next chapter of this story. It’s the mid 1990s, and Microsoft, having been caught on the back foot after pursuing The Microsoft Network as a Compuserve and AOL competitor, did an about-turn and set out to conquer the Web. Their tool of choice was Microsoft Internet Explorer 3, which since it shipped with Windows 95 and every computer that mattered back then came with Windows 95, promptly entered a huge battle with Netscape’s Navigator browser. Web standards were in their infancy so the two browsers battled each other by manipulating the underlying technologies on which the Web relied. Microsoft used their “Embrace and extend” strategy to try to Redmondify everything, and Netscape got lost in the wilderness with Netscape 4, a browser on which nightmarish quirks were the norm. By the millennium it was Internet Explorer that had won the battle, and though some of the more proprietary Microsoft web technologies had fallen by the wayside, we entered the new decade in a relative monoculture.
When Using Another Browser Was An Act Of Rebellion
What saved us from Microsoft having a de facto control over access to the web was the existence of several other browser engines. Opera Software’s browser had been with us since 1995, but it was joined by first Apple’s Safari emerging from the open-source Konqueror in 2003, then
Phoenix Firebird Firefox in 2004 from the ashes of Netscape’s legacy. These new contenders were sleek and fast, with features such as tabbed browsing that made the Microsoft browser feel very stale. When Google took Safari’s WebKit engine and a new Javascript system in 2008 to make Google Chrome, the writing was on the wall, and Chrome overtook the Redmond offering early in the next decade.
Ten years ago then, the browser world looked pretty healthy. Chrome was most popular, followed by MSIE, then Firefox and the others. Crucially though, there were four different browser engines among the major contenders, so no one entity could exert control over web standards. Gone were the days when websites had to have different code for different browsers, if you wrote a website properly it would display in all of the browsers equally well.
It seems like a golden age from a perspective here in 2024 though, because in the last decade the number of browser engines has dropped to two, with one on life support. Such has been the success of Chrome that its engine has been adopted by all the browsers which matter, with Firefox the only significant holdout with its Gecko engine against a steeply declining market share. In a couple of decades we’ve gone from a browser monoculture in which one huge technology company has a near-monopoly, to a browser monoculture in which another huge technology company has a near-monopoly. Sadly Google’s days of having a “Don’t be evil” motto are far behind it, so we think this is of huge concern.
The Only New Fully-Featured Browser Engine Is Probably Hiding In A Niche Hobby OS
A few months ago I reviewed a hobby OS called SerenityOS, and was particularly excited by its web browser. Ladybird is a browser that needs more development to be ready for the big time, but at the same time its small development team have achieved the near-impossible feat of writing from scratch a fully-functional modern web browser. That you have to look to such a small and niche project to find what may be the only full-featured modern browser engine still in active development which isn’t part of the Webkit or Gecko family should be all the confirmation you need that there’s something seriously wrong in the world of web browsers. If this doesn’t concern you, it should.
When considering what’s to be done about this it’s easy to find people laying into Mozilla’s management decisions as being at the root of Firefox’s near-demise. But while it’s certainly true that there have been some surprising courses of action at the top in the organisation, it’s probably not the whole story. The fact remains that Firefox is still under development and is still a damn’ good freely available browser. If it can no longer command enough of a percentage of the browser market to remain relevant then that’s not the fault of the software itself but the browser landscape. Perhaps not enough people care any more or perhaps it’s just too easy a choice to develop using Webkit, but either way if Web standards are to remain beyond the direction of a single entity then it’s vital that some attention be paid to the failing contender.
It would be easy to end this piece with an exhortation to download Firefox and give up your Webkit browser, but that is oddly not the solution. What the Web needs is a plurality of browser engines not a duality, and returning to that state is not something fixable by a software switch. There needs to be a moment of collective reflection in which we consider whether we’re happy with a de facto monoculture, and assuming that there is then the will for something to be done, to then change the way we look at web browsers. It should no longer be the norm to treat a new Webkit-based browser as an entirely new browser, and as a community we should find ways to encourage the development of other engines. We’ve got here by complacency and seeing fixing the Web as a done deal, and we need to un-learn that position.
Google’s actions against adblockers will bring about that moment of reflection pretty soon. Right as Mozilla makes a push for add-ons on Android.
Totally agree about this, if they continue to force ads on us, we will leave their ecosystems. ‘Internet by consent’ really needs to be a thing, I don’t consent to advertising constantly, I don’t consent to having my meta data gathered and shared. We’ve had enough already.
This is a good start, but what is missing is a clear REQUIREMENTS plan. By requirements I mean descriptions limited to functional requirements, cost requirements, performance requirements, and maybe some aesthetic and legal requirements. (Things like the development language are specifications that should be left to the engineers tasked with meeting the actual requirements. If I learned anything in the last 59 years of being a computer professional, it is: NEVER LET THE CUSTOMER SET THE SPECIFICATIONS! Meeting the requirements is a job best left to the experts and professionals.) Sure, there is probably a cascading hierarchy of requirements within the architecture, but they should all conform to the need for function, cost, performance, aesthetics, and constraints like legality, privacy, and security, etc.. Just saying, “Let’s have a new engine” is too vague.
I disagree with the assumption that four different web engines messing up the standards is healthy. If you look at the standards that were created in that time, they are all over-complicated, don’t solve the original problem, are impossible to implement correctly, do a lot of unnecessary pointless things, and are very badly described on top of that. If you compare them to standards that started out as implementations in one of the browsers, and then got adopted by the others, they are much, much, much better in every way. Browser wars are not healthy.
Sounds like the home automation market.
Having multiple browser engines provides nothing except a pile of incompatibilities. The best model is a single, open source engine with community control. Use a plugin type model to add experimental extensions to it. If an experimental plugin achieves widespread use, add it to the base implementation.
Also, don’t underestimate the security work which has gone into the existing engines. Hackers have been trying to poke holes in these engines for a decade and all of those holes get fixed as soon as they are located. It will take years for a new engine to plug all of its security holes.
My wish would be for Windows, Linux, Mac to move to more of a Chromebook model where the GUI API is the browser engine instead of the various legacy GUIs, then apply major effort to making the core browser engine more efficient.
The biggest problem with web browsers is the shear number of standards that need to be implemented. Google/Alphabet has been pushing hard to constantly expand standards to prevent the possibility of an alternative browser engine. Furthermore, they made it possible for sites to use an obscene amount of processing power using JavaScript by adding JIT and which has been exploited to no end. What is really needed is a rendering standard that can do basic animation stuff but also isn’t Turing-complete.
You would have loved the first half of the 1990s. They even had a special HTML tag to make text “blink”!
While I don’t doubt that part of Google’s push for more standards is to push others out, I also wonder if part of it is that Google employs web browser developers who… sit around and develop their web browser all day. If not coming up with all sorts of new standards, what else would they be doing? Finding new and exciting ways to regress the UI?
” If it can no longer command enough of a percentage of the browser market to remain relevant then that’s not the fault of the software itself but the browser landscape.”
I disagree with that, at least to some extent. Mozilla has become famous for ignoring the desires and feedback of long-time Firefox users in favour of some aesthetic ‘vision’ that makes the browser less usable on computers. Examples of this include the incredible shrinking and disappearing scrollbars, the disappearance of an always-there status bar at the bottom of the window, the inability to have multiple rows of tabs, the inability to entirely remove direct search-engine access from the area around the URL bar, enabling Pocket and other phone-home features by default, and on and on. I think these changes – and the attitude displayed by Mozilla in their user forums – have cost the company a LOT of users. I get that mobile and tablets are “where it’s at”, but there are still a lot of us who use desktops and laptops for much of our Web browsing.
Add to that the scandalous and still-increasing compensation of their CEO, and their forays into areas like healthcare which must negatively impact core browser development, and I’d have to say that Mozilla itself shares a significant portion of the blame for their declining user base. Heck, even if they spent some of their budget on advertising instead of non-core-business development initiatives, they might be better off. I encounter many, many people who are unaware of Firefox and the benefits it confers, even in its current diminished state.
“… the incredible shrinking and disappearing scrollbars”
Does one need scrollbars when the scroll-wheel is ubiquitous?
I would like to see at a glance how far into a page I’ve scrolled, and a disappearing bar that when present shows as light grey on dark grey (or vice versa) feels like a regression from what came before. Scrollwheels are vital but don’t cover everything that scrollbars did.
Add DRM and software patents to the list.
How is it possible the author didn’t mention Servo (https://servo.org/)? It is actively-developed and just received more funding from NLnet.
https://servo.org/blog/2023/11/06/nlgrant-announcement/
In the 90’s people were still willing to go to a store and buy software. When was the last time anyone even considered paying (even a token amount) for something they believe is just part of the computer these days?
they all suffer from feature creep. this is why i started using chrome because firefox was getting ungainly, then a few years later chrome is in the same situation and google has mutated into some kind of monstrosity. not sure what i want to use now.
Give Firefox another spin… it’s really good.
In Firefox you can press Shift to disable JavaScript events which can prevent e.g. right-clicking to save images, or anything else limited by JS events. Although I use Chrome from day to day, I always have FF ready to save a National Geographic photo of the day, or anything else that someone’s trying to stop me from getting to using JS.
I’m not sure how best to combat Chrome’s huge marketshare and encourage people to use other browsers. But we definitely need to do something!
I’m running into more and more sites that only function properly in Chrome. It harkens back to the bad old days of Internet Explorer-dominance.
If the recent outrage at Youtube ads didn’t drive a large number of people to somewhat-more-adblocker-friendly Firefox, I’m not sure what will.
I’m oversimplifying but Firefox became popular because IE and Netscape 4 were bad. But when Google is throwing vast amounts of money at Chrome, and IE is roughly comparable to Chrome (because it’s basically Chrome), and the problems with Chrome are things that are difficult for normal people to understand like “monocultures are bad” and “bloated software is bad” (not that Firefox isn’t bloated either but I still think it’s a bit less so) and “letting an advertising company dictate standards that can be used to supply targeted ads is bad” then I’m not sure how anything changes… unless Google/Alphabet shareholders decide they’re paying too much to develop a web browser and fire enough people that Chrome lays dormant like IE did.
Pardon the jpeg, but https://imgur.com/teRgQeb is somewhat relevant to this discussion.
I want to like Firefox, and I’ve used it quite a bit over the years. But in everyday use, I find it buggier and slower than Chrome-variant browsers like Vivaldi and Opera, the latter of which is my current daily driver. The relative slowness of Firefox is borne out in benchmark tests. What am I missing?
