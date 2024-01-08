Another Tesla Coil Starts

Everyone interested in electronics should build at least one Tesla coil. But be careful. Sure, the high voltage can be dangerous, but the urge to build lots of coils is even worse. [Learnelectronics] shows how to build a slayer exciter using a 3D-printed core, and lots of wire of course. You can see the coil, an explanation of the design, and a comparison to a cheap kit in the video below.

Of course, you hear about Tesla coils, but it is really more of a Tesla transformer. The 3D-printed core holds the many turns of the secondary coil. The larger Tesla coil, amusingly, upset the camera which made it hard to get close-up shots.

The new coil will use a 555 to interrupt the flow. We were sad that by the end of the video, we didn’t get to see the new coil except in an early prototype stage, but he promised to show it once it is working properly, so stay tuned. The explanation of the circuit is worth a watch though. One important thing to remember: the circuit capitalizes on a parasitic capacitor inherent in the large coil so any analysis of the circuit needs to account for that.

If you can’t wait to build your own, we’ve seen plenty of slayer exciter coils over the years. Some of them are extremely simple to build.