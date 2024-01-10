[Bruce Perens] isn’t very happy with the current state of Free and Open Source Software (FOSS), and an article by [Rupert Goodwins] expounds on this to explain Open Source’s need for a new mission in 2024, and beyond. He suggests a focus shift from software, to data.
The internet as we know it and all the services it runs are built on FOSS architecture and infrastructure. None of the big tech companies would be where they are without FOSS, and certainly none could do without it. But FOSS has its share of what can be thought of as loopholes, and in the years during which the internet has exploded in growth and use, large tech companies have found and exploited all of them. A product doesn’t need to disclose a single line of source code if it’s never actually distributed. And Red Hat (which [Perens] asserts is really just IBM) have simply stopped releasing public distributions of CentOS.
In addition, the inherent weak points of FOSS remain largely the same. These include funding distributions, lack of user-focused design, and the fact that users frankly don’t understand what FOSS offers them, why it’s important, or even that it exists at all.
A change is needed, and it’s suggested that the time has come to move away from a focus on software, and shift that focus instead to data. Expand the inherent transparency of FOSS to ensure that people have control and visibility of their own data.
While the ideals of FOSS remain relevant, this isn’t the first time the changing tech landscape has raised questions about how things are done, like the intersection of bug bounties and FOSS.
What do you think? Let us know in the comments.
3 thoughts on “Open Source Needs A New Mission: Protecting Users”
Open standards that go beyond FRAND.
I think that cat got out of the bag fifteen or twenty years ago. It had a litter and died of old age already. Sorry but people’s data is too pwned to fix now, unless this is just another “safety” euphemism for FRAND like the other comment implied (this is probably the case).
FOSS may protect users from vendor-lock, but it doesn’t really protect all that well against data leakage or scams. To do that, you still need skilled people running the services, whether volunteer or paid.
I don’t think users will ever care much about the difference between free-to-use and FOSS. Volunteer-built software will always be a bit rough on the edges. Fortunately there is a growing number of companies that manage to make money while releasing their product as open source.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)