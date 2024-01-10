After Microsoft announced in April of 2023 that they’d cease selling branded peripherals – including keyboards and mice – as part of its refocusing on Surface computers and accessories, there was an internet-wide outcry about this demise. Yet now it would seem that Microsoft has licensed the manufacturing of these peripherals to Incase, who will be selling a range of ‘Designed By Microsoft’ peripherals starting in 2024. Incase itself is a brand owned by Onward Brands, which is the portfolio manager for Incase and other brands.
Although Microsoft has been selling peripherals since the 1980s (with the Microsoft Mouse appearing in 1983), it seems that we now have to rely on this new company that is said to use the same suppliers as Microsoft did. As for what we can expect to see return with Incase, it’s effectively the same assortment of items that Microsoft was selling at the beginning of 2023, so we will likely not see the return of the Natural 4000 or other peripherals that saw their life cut short before this.
If Incase does manage to relaunch these products this year, which items would you be most interested in purchasing, and how many dozens of those did you manage to stock up on in April when the news broke?
12 thoughts on “Not Dead Yet: Microsoft Peripherals Get Licensed To Onward Brands”
I always said that Microsoft should have focused exclusively on making computer mice, it’s the one thing they ever did acceptably well. Let’s hope it’s not a second Lenovo.
I really really love the Microsoft Explorer Touch mouse. Sadly mine died after 7 or so years of daily abuse… I me stupid didn’t buy a value pack of 10. Next time I love a mouse that much I will buy a livelong supply of it.
They should have but I’m pretty sure it was manufactured for them by Logitech at some point not long after PS/2 became a thing and died out
I don’t have personal experience with Microsoft hardware, but I know it has been said that their hardware was better than their software.
So they’ll manufacture them, just Incase?
Only onwards
I wish they would bring back the original Microsoft Intellimouse, with the buttons on each side. Most comfortable mouse I’ve ever used, even if it was wired. I’ve worn out 3 of them and two cheap Chinese clones. Usually it’s the rubbery coating on the scroll wheel that starts crumbling and gumming up the scroll action but on two on them (one Microsoft and one Chinese) it was the cable that failed first.
I’m still rocking the Intellimouse! One at home, one at work. Thankfully mine have stood the test of time only requiring a few replacement switches.
Best mouse ever made IMHO. Great for us lefties… who thought handed mice were a good idea?
Call me a cynic, but I expect to see the quality go down over time and a “designed by Microsoft” premium to be added to the price.
Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard. Despite the somewhat low quality, it’s close to unrepairability, AA-battery operability, not using Bluetooth, and being sold with the worst mouse in written history and a useless numeric keyboard, it’s the best ergonomic keyboard that I have ever had. I just love the keys.
I think that this will be my trigger to create my own keyboard. Because even though the keyboard is the best ergonomic keyboard I have ever had, there are enough things that I think I can improve for my own personal use.
Similarly silent keys, with similar travel and Nm force keys, but slightly smaller and closer together, rechargeable, and bluetooth. And above all: slightly more compatible with Mac (Option and Command are being interchanged when you use this keyboard with a Mac).
To be honest, I think it was possible to buy just the keyboard, without the mouse and numeric keyboard. But I have never seen it in the wild. Always sold as complete ‘desktop solution’.
dude same. I love the keyboard. Great keys, good layout, mid mouse, bad melting rubber. I have my own ideas about customization so I won’t lead you astray, but the Kailh Choc low profile switches look like an alternative to scissor switches.
