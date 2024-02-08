Back in the days of 8-bit computers, like no doubt many readers of similar age, we wrote little games. First in BASIC, then augmented with little machine code speed-ups. We didn’t come close to [Óscar Toledo Gutiérrez] though, who’s reverse engineering a 2K all-machine-code game he wrote back in 1990. As a tale of software archaeology it’s fascinating.
The game itself is an avoid-the-monsters platformer with plenty of ladders for the little sprite-based protagonist to run down. The computer was a Mexican homebrew educational machine with a TMS9118 display chip and an AY-3-8910 synthesizer, so the result had both color and music. His run through the code breaks it down neatly into individual sections, so it’s possible to see what’s going on without an in-depth knowledge of machine code.
He readily admits it bears all the hallmarks of an 11-year-old’s knowledge at the time, and that it has some parts less elegant, but nevertheless it’s something of an achievement at any age. It was out of date gameplay-wise in 1990 but in 1982 it could probably have been bought on a tape by eager kids. Here in 2024 he’s got it for download should you have a Colecovision or an MSX. There’s a gameplay video below the break, take a look.
2 thoughts on “Revisiting A Z80 Game From 1990”
And now we need a new tag: computer archeology.
“The computer was a Mexican homebrew educational machine with a TMS9118 display chip and an AY-3-8910 synthesizer [..] ”
MSX1, TI99 and that NABU thing used that same humble VDP, too.
It’s no wonder that MSX1 didn’t catch on.
The MSX2 with succesor V9938 turned out to be very successful in the end,
but the “harm” caused by MSX1 was already done.
Here in Europe, only a few MSX2 computers were being sold.
No one apparently had believed it would be successful.
