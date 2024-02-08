The End Of Landlines?

Imagine if, somehow, telephones of all kinds had not been invented. Then, this morning, someone entered a big corporation board room and said, “We’d like to string copper wire to every home and business in the country. We’ll get easements and put the wires on poles mostly. But some of them will go underground where we will dig tunnels. Oh, and we will do it in other countries, too, and connect them with giant undersea cables!” We imagine that executive would be looking for a job by lunchtime. Yet, we built that exact system and with far less tech than we have today. But cell phones have replaced the need for copper wire to go everywhere, and now AT&T is petitioning California to let them off the hook — no pun intended — for servicing landlines.
The use of cell phones has dramatically decreased the demand for the POTS or plain old telephone service. Even if you have wired service now, it is more likely fiber optic or, at least, an IP-based network connection that can handle VOIP.
Who Cares?
You might wonder, who cares? Turns out about 25% of the United States still has a landline if you include business uses. If you look at adults, the numbers are far lower. How many only use landlines? Only 2%. Another 3% rely “mostly” on landlines. About 1% of American adults have no phone at all.
So, who’s in this 5% of landline users? First, some older folks do not have cell phones or cling to their landlines, but — as you might expect — that number decreases daily. There are a few other key users of classic phone service. For one thing, the phone system powers itself very reliably. That means if your power is out due to a hurricane, a rolling blackout, or other reasons, your ordinary phone probably works. That’s not true for your VOIP phone and the network modem unless you’ve hooked them up with a UPS.
Other users include people in underserved cell phone areas and, oddly enough, analog FAX machines, which — it’s true — are still important in some industries. While some VOIP services can handle FAX, most can’t.
The scale is also daunting. There are about 100 million landlines currently active in the US. That sounds like a lot, but in 1998, there were enough phones to account for every adult and child in the United States (nearly 300 million). If the phone companies earned an average of just $20 a year on a phone, that was a cool $6 billion (and that’s probably a low estimate). Now, it would be $2 billion, nothing to sneeze at, but still, it is a big drop. Adjust the $6 billion for inflation, and the gap widens.
The keeper of the phone data, by the way, turns out to be the National Health Interview Survey of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Apparently, the CDC depends on telephone surveys for their work, and they have been concerned for years about how many people have phones and of what sort.
While the data in the chart shows wireless-only, a quick subtraction will show you that landline-only (or no phone, but that’s a tiny number) is very small until you get to people over the age of 65.
Replacement
The plans to sunset POTS usually include provisions to provide ordinary phone jacks that interface to the VOIP system or the cell phone network. However, that won’t help your FAX machine or the power outage problems.
It makes us wonder, though. Maybe there’s a potential market here, at least for a little while. Imagine a phone that connects to the network when available. It has its own UPS for power outages. If the network is down, it can use either the cell or satellite networks. An optional jack for a FAX machine would fake out your device and send the actual image via the network for eventual delivery to a regular FAX. Another path would receive a FAX remotely and send it to your device over the network where you could route it to the connected machine.
Sure, it is a niche product, and that niche is shrinking. But you could probably turn a few bucks on it while it lasts.
The POTS system is probably one of the technical wonders of the world, especially the undersea cables. It might not be long before the only POTS system you see is one you make for yourself.
The POTS was the largest, most widespread and the coolest technological infrastructure globally for many decades, and served us well. So long, POTS.
With legalization it should come back.
I’ve installed boxes for emergency POTS lines for elevator and fire alarm panels at several hotels. They are little Asterisk servers that get VoIP service over Ethernet or Cellular. So basically the niche device you describe. And I expect the POTS line to live on in such uses for many years to come. We still maintain rs232 in those same MDF rooms, for connecting the phone system to the Property Management System.
I live in California, the house is behind a hill: no usable cell coverage. It’s also in a high fire area and the DSL line goes out 30 seconds after the power goes out (that’s the battery of the head-end going dead, not my router). POTS just works.
I’ve been trying to get rid of the landline but it wins over all other options. I can hear the other end clearly while running through the whole house, I can’t say that of any cell phone. Wifi calling works when it wants to and access point hand-offs are hit&miss despite having implemented fast-transition and such.
Also I still have an ancient answering machine, again, the usability trumps all the modern stuff for us. If we don’t recognize the number calling we just let it go to the machine, listen in, and if we want to pick up the call we just grab the phone and talk. With all the new voice mailboxes you have to wait for the message to be finished and then you get to figure out how to call the person back.
New is not always better…
“…that was a cool $6 billion. Now, it would be $2 billion. Adjust the $6 billion for inflation, and the gap widens.”
Uh, you don’t get to adjust just one side of an equation. They’re still down ~2/3rds, regardless of adjusting for inflation. If you insist on adding in inflation, you have to adjust the 6bil AND the 2bil because you’re adjusting the $20.
You don’t adjust both because only one of those numbers is 1998 dollars.
6 billion in 1998 is equal to $11,291,263,803 today. 2 billion today is equal to 2 billion today.
“Imagine if, somehow, telephones of all kinds had not been invented. ”
Yeah, if Antonio Meucci und Philipp Reis and some American.. Ball.. Bull.. Bill..? hadn’t invented the telephone, we’d still use light phones. Or telegraphs. Or some Hellschreiber. :D
Smoke signals kind of have a charm to them.
To combine your comment with one of the previous comments, it’s becoming legal to make smoke signals with POTS.
I tried to get POTS back, after my VOIP service with Sonic.net (Northern California) was so terrible, but they said ATT wouldn’t do it. Very disappointed! Having the phone go out when the power does is terrible and dangerous.
“That’s not true for your VOIP phone and the network modem unless you’ve hooked them up with a UPS.”
Wow. I wanted to write about working in cable internet support 20 some years ago and how some customers would call in during power outages pissed their internet didn’t work. Except I don’t really know how to convey how dumb that was to a younger audience.
Today the way we rely on the Internet I would expect a provider to have generators and backup systems everywhere. Back then it was a third or fourth tier service.
Electricity and gas couldn’t be allowed to go out any more than could be avoided because lives depended on it. Landline telephone was important for checking on loved ones. Cable TV might be useful in an emergency to get information but if you really cared at all about preparedness you had some sort of antenna ready. It’s the local information you would need anyway. Internet.. it was a toy that could wait until the rebuild process was finishing up!
It just makes me think about how much has changed so fast.
Yup. A traditional landline phone gets its power via the landline and still works if the mains has no power.
However, since the late 70s, many telephone users did have owned cordless phones and business phones with a power plug (those phones with a display and memory).
They wouldn’t work in a power outage, even if the landline had power.
Also, the 2G repeater stations for cellular phones weren’t serviced very well.
They have an PSU, sure, but who knows how old their batteries are.
They may last for a couple of hours, at best.
In our modern days, the user base of cellphone users is much larger, though.
These cell phone towers wouldn’t handle all those requests for a long time.
In such a situation, a local ham radio repeater is a good bonus.
It can’t serve the mass of citizens directly, but there should be usually enough hams in each corner of a city.
So some information could be passed over to police, fire brigade etc.
That’s how things once worked with CB radio, by the way.
Citizens had their own radio (Citizen Band, CB)..
If they still had CB in their trucks and cars, the world would be safer and more independent.
They wouldn’t have to do anything, even. Just keep it powered. CB radios had channel 9 set by default, the emergency channel.
“Soon this old phone may not have a network to use.”
Seems like it at first glance, but it’s not so tragic, really.
The phone unit still is useful through a VOIP interface.
At least here in Germany, many DSL and cable router modems do have an RJ11 or TAE connector for an analog phone.
Of course, I don’t have the slightest idea how it’s in other parts of the world.
But I suppose that internally, phone networks had been migrating to digital since the 1970s or so.
So it’s really just the “last mile” that was an analog landline.
Inside the telephone company, everything surely had been switched over to ISDN or Internet technology by the 90s, at least.
Merely third-world countries/developing countries still used a pure analog approach by that time, I think.
Because, there the amount of telephones must have been very limited all the time.
Otherwise, the management via fragile analog circuits wasn’t feasible anymore.
These circuits need a lot of maintenence and lots of power and space.
And a poor country, but with lots of phones couldn’t manage this for long.
Mine does…if I paid for it. Course since it’s not a utility It don’t have quite the resistance to the universe going south like POTS.
The daunting costs and low ROI for extending wired phone service to the majority of African nations and the appearance of really cheap mobile handsets drove the rapid deployment and take up of cellular services there.
Plus copper theft.
There’s a solution for it.
Some companies have prepared their metal stuff with “artificial DNA”.
It would glow under special light, so thieves and stolen metal (train tracks etc) could be identified.
The point about phone lines having their own power is a bit spurious – landlines are entirely capable of being knocked out by storms themselves, and larger-scale blackouts will take down the phone system anyway. Plus, mobile phones also work if the power’s out on your street.
As fond as hackers are of POTS, literally its only function at this point is to support extremely outdated systems. I’m all for making phone companies honor their legacy obligations, but not by keeping POTS on life support – if they want to let it die, the price should be that they have to upgrade anything that still relies on it (e.g. by improving rural broadband and wireless coverage).
Well, of course the phone lines are not totally reliable. But, generally, the CO has batteries and/or generator capability and — historically — the phones will operate even in the face of widespread power outages. If your phone requires AC power or your network adapter, etc. then that’s on you.
AT&T wants to get out of the market now that folks caught on there are trails of lead everywhere there are telephone poles.
Verizon has been on the warpath to kill all POTS lines for a while. They’ve put in fiber to many buildings and moved the copper pairs over in the Telco closets.
The other main reason many people still have landlines – by legal obligation, in fact! – is Emergency Services. In rural areas, 911 depends on phone numbers being tied to physical street addresses, because there aren’t enough towers to geolocate an emergency call from a cellphone. (Usually this is worked around by asking for your location first and /then/ the nature of the emergency…)
It doesn’t have to be a copper line specifically, it still works with a voip connection. The requirement is simply that the phone number be tied to a /building/ rather than a device that can move around. This is also used as proof of identity for a lot of government services… Here in WA, online forms often go “the number you entered is registered to a cellphone, please input a landline number instead”…
